who-has-been-revealed-on-the-masked-singer-so-far-and-when-is-it-next-on-itv?

ITV appears to have a hit on its hands after its new show The Masked Singer smashed viewing figures over the weekend.

The series debuted on Saturday night on ITV – with a second show on Sunday – with the first instalment nabbing the largest audience of the night, with an average of 5.6m viewers tuning in – and a peak of 6.6m towards the end of the show.

And it certainly kept people guessing, with the show featuring 12 celebrities singing while disguised in elaborate costumes – with their identities only revealed after they are eliminated from the show and remove the disguise.

So far two famous faces have been ‘unmasked’ – but who has been revealed so far?

Here’s what you need to know…

Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer so far?

The first celebrity to be unmasked on the show was EastEnders favourite Patsy Palmer.

The actress – best known as Albert Square’s Bianca Butcher – performed on Saturday night’s show dressed in a butterfly costume, but was eliminated by the judges after losing out to The Unicorn (i.e the one everybody thinks is John Barrowman), in a head-to-head singing battle.

‘It’s easier in the mask to sing because you think “I can just pretend to be anyone”,’ she said afterwards, ‘But it was nerve-wracking.’

Patsy gave clues to her identity while dressed as The Butterfly, including DJ-ing on decks (a reference to her working as a DJ in Los Angeles) and telling viewers that millions of people watched her walk down the aisle (a reference to when Bianca married Ricky in EastEnders).

The second celebrity to be unmasked on Sunday night was former Home Secretary Alan Johnson.

Alan had performed as The Pharoah on the show, losing out to The Tree in the head-to-head battle despite delivering a game rendition of The Bangles’ Walk Like An Egyptian.

Afterwards he told the panel: ‘It was brilliant, what a show. In the mask you feel like a bit of a spaceman, I couldn’t really see…but I had so much fun. It’s a bit of karaoke.’

The clues to Alan’s identity referred to the fact that he used to work as a postman, and the fact that his place of work is ‘also a piece of furrniture’ – referring to the Cabinet.

Although the judges didn’t guess his identity they did deduce from that clue that he was an MP – with Ed Balls, Vince Cable and Tony Blair among the guesses from the panel.

When is The Masked Singer next on ITV?

The series continues on ITV next Saturday at 7pm when five of the remaining 10 celebrities will perform – and one more of them will reveal their identity.





