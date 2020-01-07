who-has-been-nominated-for-a-national-tv-award-and-how-can-you-vote?

While there’s no shortage of film awards around at the moment – with the Baftas having been announced and the Oscar nominations incoming – the small screen is also getting its share of the action courtesy of the National TV Awards.

Yup, the nominations for that particular star-filled event have also been announced, as the ceremony celebrates its 25th anniversary – with the shortlists including some of the best shows of the past year, from Gentleman Jack and Killing Eve through to RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and The Circle.

And it could be a big night for Ant and Dec yet again as they’re up for the TV presenter award for the 19th year in a row (but will they win it for the 19th year in a row?).

So just who is on those all-important shortlists? Here’s what you need to know…

Who is nominated for a National TV Award?

Here are the nominees in full…

Best New Drama

Cleaning Up

The Capture

A Confession

Gentleman Jack

Chernobyl

Talent Show

Dancing On Ice

The Voice UK

Britain’s Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

Drama Series

Killing Eve

Peaky Blinders

Call The Midwife

Line Of Duty

Casualty

TV Presenter

Ant and Dec

Graham Norton

Holly Willoughby

Bradley Walsh

Phillip Schofield

Factual

Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out

Ambulance

Gogglebox

Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip

Drama Performance

Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders)

Michael Stevenson (Casualty)

Idris Elba (Luther)

Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award

The Graham Norton Show

The Chase

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Challenge Show

The Apprentice

The Great British Bake Off

The Circle

Love Island

MasterChef

Serial Drama

Hollyoaks

Emmerdale

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Serial Drama Performance

Danny Miller (Emmerdale)

Gregory Finnegan (Hollyoaks)

Katie McGlynn (Coronation Street)

Danny Dyer (EastEnders)

Comedy Show

Derry Girls

After Life

Mrs Brown’s Boys

Sex Education

Fleabag

Newcomer

Max Bowden (EastEnders)

Imran Adams (Hollyoaks)

Peter Ash (Coronation Street)

Jurell Carter (Emmerdale)

Live Magazine Show

This Morning

Sunday Brunch

Good Morning Britain

Loose Women

TV Judge

David Walliams (Britain’s Got Talent)

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race UK)

will.i.am (The Voice UK/The Voice Kids)

Sir Tom Jones (The Voice UK)

Simon Cowell (Britain’s Got Talent/The X Factor)

How do you vote in the National TV Awards?

You can vote free online at http://www.nationaltvawards.com OR by phone on 0905 647 2020.

Calls cost 25p per minute, plus your network access charge, and should last no longer than seven minutes.

Votes must be in by noon on Tuesday 28 January 2020.

When are the National TV Awards 2020?

The National TV Awards take place on Tuesday 28 January at London’s o2 Arena, with the ceremony broadcast live on ITV.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Ant and Dec set to ‘sign £40 million deal’ with ITV despite interest from streaming giant Amazon





