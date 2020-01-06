who-died-in-the-home-and-away-season-finale-as-show-returns-from-christmas-break?

Home and Away returns today, 6 January, after a six-week festive break.

In the UK, we see Tori give birth, before tragically collapsing into a coma.

Her uncertain state leads to a tug of war between Robbo, Jasmine, Justin and Mason as they quibble over who should look after baby Grace.

UK episodes of Home and Away are currently just over seven weeks behind the Australian episodes, with both series taking a break over the Christmas period.

Australian fans were treated to a dramatic three-part finale back in December.

We recap on what happened.

If you’re following the show on the UK schedule, avert your eyes, because spoilers lie ahead

Who died in the Home and Away finale?

In the finale, gunmen took several Summer Bay residents hostage.

With the hospital under siege, Mason decided to take a stand, and help Bella (Courtney Miller).

However, his act of bravery tragically resulted in him being shot dead by the gunman.

A trailer for the 2020 show reveals there’s more drama ahead this year, from a shock disappearance to the introduction of a new family, the Pataras.

They are the first new family to enter the bay since 2017.

When does the Home and Away finale air in the UK?

UK viewers will be able to watch the explosive three-part finale, between 6 and 9 March.

The show will return to screens in Australia on Monday 27 January.

Home and Away airs at 1: 15pm and 6pm every week day on Channel 5

