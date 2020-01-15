who-did-stan-kirsch-play-in-friends-and-how-old-was-he-as-highlander-actor-dies?

Actor, screenwriter and director, Stan Kirsch, who appeared in Friends and TV series Highlander has died.

The news was confirmed by his studio in a Facebook post early this morning.

They wrote: ‘We tragically lost our beloved Stan Kirsch on January 11th. We will be closed for the next 2 weeks as we process and grieve. He was so loved and we are all just devastated. Thank you for your understanding and respecting our privacy during this incredibly difficult time.’

Although Stan is perhaps best known for his role as Richie Ryan on Highlander, whom he played from 1992-1998, he also had a brief but memorable stint on Friends.

But just who did he play?

Who did Stan Kirsch play in Friends?

Stan played Monica Geller’s underage boyfriend, Ethan, in ‘The One with the Ick Factor’ episode, which aired in 1995 when Stan was 25-years-old.

Monica started dating Ethan, believing he was in college.

However, after the pair consummated their relationship, Ethan informed her that he was in fact, a high school senior.

Needless to say, the relationship didn’t last.

As well as his roles on Highlander and Friends, Stan starred on JAG, Family Law, Love Boat, General Hospital and ran his own studio.

The Highlander Facebook page paid tribute to the late actor this morning, writing: ‘It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Stan Kirsch. Without Stan Kirsch, Highlander: The Series would have been far less. He brought a sense of humor, kindness and youthful enthusiasm to the character of Richie Ryan for six seasons.’

‘Every time we had the opportunity to catch up with Stan, he was nothing but kind, thoughtful and sincere. He was a warm presence that will be missed.’

How old was Stan Kirsch?

Stan was 51 years old when he died.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office confirmed his cause of death as suicide and TMZ report that the actor’s wife, Kristyn Green, found him at their home.

