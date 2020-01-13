who-did-john-stape-kill-in-coronation-street?

Nanny Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) looks set to get her comeuppance in upcoming episodes of Coronation Street, as Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) will enact revenge, following the disappearance of her daughter Hope.

They say the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree and that’s certainly the case for Jade – daughter of John Stape (Graeme Hawley) – who has been hellbent on breaking up Fiz’s family ever since she entered the street.

After painting bruises on Hope, Jade told the social services Fiz was a bad mum, leading to Ruby and Hope being put temporarily in care.

Fiz is soon to put two and two together, but how will their altercation end, and will she find Hope in time?

There’s no saying how far the daughter of killer John Stape could be willing to go.

Speaking of – who did John Stape kill and when was he on Coronation Street?

Who did John Stape kill?

John – father of Hope and Jade and then-husband of Fiz – lived in Weatherfield from 2007 to 2011, causing the deaths of two people.

It all started when John stole the identity of teacher Colin Fishwick, after he was sacked from his job on account of his affair with teenager Rosie Webster.

When Colin unexpectedly returned, but died from a brain hemorrhage, John concealed his death so he could continue using his identity, but it wasn’t long before Charlotte Hoyle (Becky Hindley) found out and started blackmailing him.

When she confronted him, he killed her with a hammer, before pretending she was injured in the Weatherfield tram crash.

Following this, John began visiting Colin’s mother, Joy, who had been asking after her soon.

He ended up accidentally killing her after suppressing her screams when she found out the truth about her son.

He also took Chesney, Dorothy and Alan hostage and kidnapped Hope and Rosie, respectively.

After letting Fiz do time in prison for some of his crimes, John cleared her name before dying in a car crash.

So all in all, he wasn’t a great person.

Coronation Street continues Monday 13 January at 7: 30pm on ITV.

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Devastation for Daniel Osbourne as baby Bertie falls ill?

MORE: Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma Winter and the quads die in fire horror?