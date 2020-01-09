Death In Paradise is back to bring some sunshine to those gloomy January evenings – and there’s a few new faces in the cast as season nine kicks off.

Among those making their debut when the show returns on Thursday night is Nina Wadia, who’ll be playing Saint Marie newcomer Anna – who arrives in the show seeking a fresh start after her divorce.

Nina will be a pretty familiar face to regular EastEnders viewers, as she was a part of the show for six years – appearing at the centre of some pretty dramatic storylines.

But just who did she play in the soap? Let’s offer a quick reminder…

Who did Death In Paradise star Nina Wadia play in EastEnders?

Nina Wadia appeared in EastEnders as Zainab Masood.

The character, who made her first appearance in Walford in July 2007, was the wife of Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) and mother of Syed, Shabnam, Tamwar and Kamil.

Zainab arrived from Pakistan, where she had brought shame on her family by having an affair with Masood despite being married to husband Yusef Khan (Ace Bhatti) at the time – leading to her being set on fire by him and his family as punishment.

She was at the centre of some dramatic storylines during her time in the soap, including discovering that eldest son Syed (Marc Elliott) was secretly gay and having a relationship with Christian (John Partridge) – despite being engaged to fiancee Amira Shah.

She was also at the centre of drama one Christmas after Yusef arrived from Pakistan and tried to reconcile with her – coming between her and Masood.

Zainab ended up leaving Massod and marrying Yusef again – but he turned violent and tried to kill Masood by starting a fire in the B&B.

That backfired on Yusef, who ended up dying in the blaze – while Tamwar was left with severe burns after he was caught in the fire.

How did Zainab leave Walford?

The character was last seen in 2013 after reconciling with Masood, only for him to admit he wasn’t happy with their relationship and calling off their wedding.

She returned to Pakistan, and we later learned that she was in a relationship with her cousin Haroon and that they were planning to get engaged.

Nina revealed in 2017 that she had been asked to return to EastEnders – and revealed that although she had said no she added: ‘You never say never in this business’ – so fingers crossed that we might see Zainab again at some point in the future.

When is Death In Paradise on?

Death In Paradise season 9 kicks off on BBC One on Thursday night at 9pm.





