who-are-the-love-island-2020-couples?-full-list-of-first-pairings

Winter Love Island is underway and as fans of the ITV2 series know all too well, you have to be in a couple to stay on the show.

With the potential for multiple couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s hard to keep up with who’s with who.

We have collated a handy guide to help you keep on track with all the Love Island 2020 couples in the South African villa.

Who are the Love Island 2020 couples?

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman



Love Island’s Sophie and Connor

Sophie and Connor – Key Facts Ages: 21 and 25 Coupled up since: Day one

Sophie stepped straight forward for Connor when she saw her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they seemed to get on extremely well and came tantalisingly close to sharing their first kiss in the very first show. But with plenty of temptation, will they manage to stay together?

Leanne Amaning and Mike Boateng



Love Island’s Leanne and Mike

Leanne and Mike – Key Facts Ages: 22 and 24 Coupled up since: Day one

Shy Leanne didn’t step forward for any male Islanders who walked in, until the very end when she saw Mike. She’s been playing coy since the off and told Mike she can be a tough nut to crack – but will the policeman persist?

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams



Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Paige and Ollie – Key Facts Ages: 22 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

When no-one stepped forward for Ollie, the decision was left in his hands and he opted for Scottish beauty, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething issues with their romance, but both seemed open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head starting to turn to other Islanders, will they go their separate ways soon?

Read more: Inside the new South African Love Island villa

Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed



Love Island’s Siannise and Nas

Siannise and Nas – Key Facts Ages: 25 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

Like Ollie, no-one stepped forward for Nas either, but that didn’t stop the builder from choosing Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, but will it be enough to keep them together on Love Island?

Shaughna Phillips and Callum Jones



Love Island’s Shaughna and Callum

Shaughna and Callum – Key Facts Ages: 25 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

Shaughna fell hook, line and sinker for scaffolder Callum when the pair locked eyes for the first time. The democratic services officer admitted her head was “gone” but does Callum feel as strong as she does?

Read more: Full Love Island 2020 line-up – meet the cast

Who’s single?

Eve and Jess Gale

Love Island’s Eve and Jess Gale

Eve and Jess – Key Facts Ages: 20 Entered Love Island: Day one

Fiery twins Eve and Jess set pulses racing when they entered the Love Island villa on the first night. Having entered single, they will have the chance to couple up with an existing male Islander, leaving two girls vulnerable in a double-trouble twist.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2