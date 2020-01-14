who-are-the-love-island-2020-couples?-full-list-of-first-pairings

Winter Love Island is underway and as fans of the ITV2 series know all too well, you have to be in a couple to stay on the show.

With the potential for multiple couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s hard to keep up with who’s with who.

We have collated a handy guide to help you keep on track with all the Love Island 2020 couples in the South African villa.

Who are the Love Island 2020 couples?

Sophie Piper and Connor Durman



Love Island’s Sophie and Connor

Sophie and Connor – Key Facts Ages: 21 and 25 Coupled up since: Day one

Sophie stepped straight forward for Connor when she saw her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they seemed to get on extremely well and came tantalisingly close to sharing their first kiss in the very first show. But with plenty of temptation, will they manage to stay together?

Jess Gale and Mike Boateng



Love Island’s Jess and Mike

Jess and Mike – Key Facts Ages: 20 and 24 Coupled up since: Day two

In a shock twist, Jess Gale decided to steal Mike Boateng away from Leanne Amaning. She was smitten with his charm and humour and said she wanted to get to know him a little bit more.

Paige Turley and Ollie Williams



Love Island’s Paige and Ollie

Paige and Ollie – Key Facts Ages: 22 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

When no-one stepped forward for Ollie, the decision was left in his hands and he opted for Scottish beauty, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething issues with their romance, but both seemed open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head starting to turn to other Islanders, will they go their separate ways soon?

Read more: Inside the new South African Love Island villa

Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed



Love Island’s Siannise and Nas

Siannise and Nas – Key Facts Ages: 25 and 23 Coupled up since: Day one

Like Ollie, no-one stepped forward for Nas either, but that didn’t stop the builder from choosing Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, but will it be enough to keep them together on Love Island?

Eve Gale and Callum Jones



Love Island’s Eve and Callum

Eve and Callum – Key Facts Ages: 20 and 23 Coupled up since: Day two

Eve Gale barely even considered anyone else and had her eyes firmly set on Callum Jones – much to the annoyance of Shaughna Phillips. Eve made her mark on the villa by stealing away Callum in a shock twist on just day two.

Read more: Full Love Island 2020 line-up – meet the cast

Who’s single?

Leanne Amaning

Love Island’s Leanne Amaning

Leanne Amaning – Key Facts Age: 22 Entered Love Island: Day one Single since: Day two

Loveable Leanne was originally coupled up with Mike and the pair seemed to be getting on well, with the customer service advisor promising her beau a kiss on day two. That seemed to go wrong as she had her man stolen by bombshell Jess Gale – but can she win Mike back?

Shaughna Phillips

Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts Age: 25 Entered the villa: Day one Been single since: Day two

Shaughna wasn’t happy to have her man stolen away from her as she only had eyes for Callum Jones. Eve Gale wanted him all to herself and in a shock twist, she took what she desired, leaving Shaughna single and vulnerable.

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2