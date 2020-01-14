who-are-the-love-island-2020-couples?-full-list-of-first-pairings

Winter Love Island is underway and as fans of the ITV2 series know all too well, you have to be in a couple to stay on the show.
With the potential for multiple couplings, dumpings, dramatic fall-outs and steamy romance, it’s hard to keep up with who’s with who.
We have collated a handy guide to help you keep on track with all the Love Island 2020 couples in the South African villa.
Contents
- 1 Who are the Love Island 2020 couples?
- 2 Sophie Piper and Connor Durman
- 3 Jess Gale and Mike Boateng
- 4 Paige Turley and Ollie Williams
- 5 Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed
- 6 Eve Gale and Callum Jones
- 7 Who’s single?
- 8 Leanne Amaning
- 9 Shaughna Phillips
Who are the Love Island 2020 couples?
Sophie Piper and Connor Durman
Sophie and Connor – Key Facts
Ages: 21 and 25
Coupled up since: Day one
Sophie stepped straight forward for Connor when she saw her man enter the Love Island villa. From day one they seemed to get on extremely well and came tantalisingly close to sharing their first kiss in the very first show. But with plenty of temptation, will they manage to stay together?
Jess Gale and Mike Boateng
Jess and Mike – Key Facts
Ages: 20 and 24
Coupled up since: Day two
In a shock twist, Jess Gale decided to steal Mike Boateng away from Leanne Amaning. She was smitten with his charm and humour and said she wanted to get to know him a little bit more.
Paige Turley and Ollie Williams
Paige and Ollie – Key Facts
Ages: 22 and 23
Coupled up since: Day one
When no-one stepped forward for Ollie, the decision was left in his hands and he opted for Scottish beauty, Paige. The pair have undoubtedly had some teething issues with their romance, but both seemed open to giving it a go. With Ollie’s head starting to turn to other Islanders, will they go their separate ways soon?
- Read more: Inside the new South African Love Island villa
Siannise Fudge and Nas Majeed
Siannise and Nas – Key Facts
Ages: 25 and 23
Coupled up since: Day one
Like Ollie, no-one stepped forward for Nas either, but that didn’t stop the builder from choosing Siannise to couple up with. The pair have a shared love of Disney, but will it be enough to keep them together on Love Island?
Eve Gale and Callum Jones
Eve and Callum – Key Facts
Ages: 20 and 23
Coupled up since: Day two
Eve Gale barely even considered anyone else and had her eyes firmly set on Callum Jones – much to the annoyance of Shaughna Phillips. Eve made her mark on the villa by stealing away Callum in a shock twist on just day two.
- Read more: Full Love Island 2020 line-up – meet the cast
Who’s single?
Leanne Amaning
Leanne Amaning – Key Facts
Age: 22
Entered Love Island: Day one
Single since: Day two
Loveable Leanne was originally coupled up with Mike and the pair seemed to be getting on well, with the customer service advisor promising her beau a kiss on day two. That seemed to go wrong as she had her man stolen by bombshell Jess Gale – but can she win Mike back?
Shaughna Phillips
Shaughna Phillips – Key Facts
Age: 25
Entered the villa: Day one
Been single since: Day two
Shaughna wasn’t happy to have her man stolen away from her as she only had eyes for Callum Jones. Eve Gale wanted him all to herself and in a shock twist, she took what she desired, leaving Shaughna single and vulnerable.