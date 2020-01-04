who-are-the-labour-candidates-vying-to-replace-jeremy-corbyn?

The Labour Party is looking for a new leader – but the question is, who could it be?

As it stands, four hopefuls have thrown their hats into the ring to replace Jeremy Corbyn.

Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is due to meet on January 6 to decide on the timetable, and general secretary Jennie Formby has said the election should start on January 7.

However, with days left, there are at least four other candidates who could announce their last minute candidacy still.

After Labour’s crushing defeat in the General Election, could one of these eight MPs be the leader to drive the party to victory once again?

Clive Lewis

Shadow Treasury minister Clive Lewis, 48, says that in running for Labour leadership he wants the opportunity to ‘win back’ the trust of the electorate in the party’s traditional heartlands, many of which turned blue for the first time in the December election.

The Norwich South MP has called for an end to ‘division and bigotry’ and claims the first job of anyone who aspires to be PM is to ‘help our people live together harmoniously’.

The pro-remain politician, who is a former army reservist, has criticised Labour’s ineffectiveness at handling accusations of anti-Semitism and argued against mimicking the right when dealing with questions of migration and xenophobia.

Lisa Nandy

Wigan MP Lisa Nandy, 40, says Mr Corbyn’s successor must be someone with ‘skin in the game’ and has called for the rejection of the ‘paternalism of the past’.

She announced her candidacy in a letter to the Wigan Post, which claimed she had a ‘deeper understanding of what has gone awry in our discredited political system’ after representing her constituents since 2010.

In recent months, Ms Nandy – who has pledged not to indulge in faction-fighting – became one of the most prominent Labour voices criticising calls for another public vote on Brexit.

The hopeful Labour leader says her party ‘will never win power in Westminster and help to build the country we know we can be’ without the return of their heartlands.

Jess Phillips

Jess Phillips, 38, is a long-term Corbyn critic who won her third successive election last month.

The Birmingham Yardley MP launched her campaign with a video that told voters how she became involved with community activism in the city where she grew up and raised her family.

The Remain-backing MP – who previously worked at Women’s Aid helping victims of domestic abuse – has stressed the need for the prime minister to be challenged with ‘passion, heart and precision’.

She also claims she would have ‘absolutely no problem in confronting Donald Trump’.

Emily Thornberry

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry, 59, has been a member of the Labour Party since she was 17, originally motivated by her experiences of being raised by a single mother on a council estate.

The prominent MP for Islington South and Finsbury has deputised for Mr Corbyn at Prime Minister’s Questions and has represented the Labour Party on various overseas visits.

Ms Thornberry, who campaigned for Remain in the EU referendum, has argued that Corbyn’s replacement should be chosen on the basis of their ‘political nous and strategic vision’, rather than where they come from or their views on Brexit.

She has accused Boris Johnson of being part of a ‘vicious band’ of global populists led by Donald Trump.

Yvette Cooper

Having been elected since 1997, Yvette Cooper, 50, has held a number of positions including Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions when Labour was in government

More recently, the MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford – who consistently fought against a no-deal Brexit – has been on a number of committees including the Home Affairs Committee, where as chair she has conducted forensic questioning.

Rumours that she was going to make a second bid for leadership were fuelled by her warning that Labour must resist ‘pressure to be a factional or narrow hard-Left party’.

However, things currently remain uncertain amid reports that Miss Copper is likely to withdraw as she ‘fears Corbyn’s supporters would not vote for her’ after she failed to support him in office.

Ian Lavery

Former miner and Labour Party Chairman Ian Lavery, 56, has openly admitted he is ‘seriously considering’ running to replace Mr Corbyn.

The MP for Wansbeck is a staunch supporter of the current party leader and threw his support behind him in 2015 and 2016.

Seen as the most left-wing candidate of potential candidates, he has been quick to defend Labour’s policies and claims the party’s offer of a second Brexit referendum was to blame for landslide election defeat

Rebecca Long-Bailey

Shadow Business Secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey, 40, has announced she is ‘considering’ a leadership bid.

Thought to be one of the party’s favoured successors, the Corbyn supporter has described herself as a ‘proud Socialist’.

The MP for Salford and Eccles grew up by Old Trafford football ground in Manchester and has worked previously in a pawn shop, a call centre and as a postwoman before studying to become a solicitor.

Ms Long-Bailey voted remain in the EU referendum, but has been praised for her willingness to honour the result.

Sir Keir Starmer

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer, who is seen as another favourite to succeed Mr Corbyn, has called for the party to become a ‘trusted force for good’.

The MP for Holborn and St Pancras co-founded Doughty Street Chambers in 1990 and worked as a human rights adviser to the Policing Board in Northern Ireland, monitoring compliance of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) with the Human Rights Act.

The London-based remainer – who has warned Boris Johnson has ‘no moral compass’ – was appointed Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Head of the Crown Prosecution Service for England and Wales in 2008.