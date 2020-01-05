who-are-the-dancing-on-ice-2020-professionals?

The twelfth series of Dancing on Ice skates back onto screens with a new batch of celebs entering the rink.

But who exactly are the professional skaters they’ll be partnered with?

From old favourites to new faces, here are all the professional skaters you’ll see in action on Dancing on Ice 2020 and the stars they’ll be taking to the ice alongside…

Matt Evers

Age: 42

Accolades: Gold at US Junior Championships

Instagram: @themattevers

Appearing on every series since it launched in 2006, this year Evers will be one half of the show’s first same-sex partnership. As previously confirmed by RadioTimes.com, Evers will be paired with Ian “H from Steps” Watkins.

Dancing On Ice to feature first same-sex couple with H from Steps

Lukasz Rozycki

Age: 39





Accolades: Placed third in Junior Grand Prix, the Sofia Cup





Partnered with: Trisha Goddard

Husband to fellow pro Alexandra Schauman, Lukasz will be hoping for a better finish than last year: he was eliminated third with Grease star Didi Conn.

Alexander Demetriou

Age: 29





Accolades: Played Captain Hook in Disney on Ice





Instagram: @alixdemi

Partnered with: Maura Higgins

The 2020 contest marks the second series for the Blackpool-born singer. He is married to fellow professional Carlotta Edwards.

Mark Hanretty

Age: 34





Accolades: Placed third in British Championships in 2010





Instagram: @markhanretty

Partnered with: Libby Clegg

Since joining the show in series six in 2011, Mark is yet to make it past week six of the contest.

Hamish Gaman

Age: 36

Accolades: 2015 British National Champion



Instagram: @hamishgaman

Partnered with: Caprice Bourret

With 2020 marking his third series of Dancing on Ice, Hamish will be hoping for a win: he made it all the way to the 2019 final with singer Saara Aalto.

Tom Naylor

Age: 32

Instagram: @drtom_onice

Partnered with: Lisa George

Fun fact about this 2019 newbie: Tom isn’t only a skating pro, but a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon!

Brendyn Hatfield

Age: 34

Accolade: Disney on Ice performer

Instagram: @brendynhatfield

Partnered with: Lucrezia Millarini

A newcomer to the 2020 show, Brendyn is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.

Alexandra Schauman

Age: 39





Accolades: 7th place in Junior Ladies’ Single at Finnish championships





Instagram: @alex_lukasz

Partnered with: Joe Swash

The Finnish ice dancer is the show’s returning champ: she won the 2019 contest with former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan.

Vanessa Bauer

Age: 23





Accolades: German National Junior Pairs’ champion in 2013





Instagram: @vanessabauer_skates

Partnered with: Perri Kiely





Winning Dancing on Ice on her first appearance in 2018 with reality star Jake Quickenden, Vanessa also made it to the 2019 final with Love Island’s Wes Nelson.

Carlotta Edwards

Age: 30





Accolades: Performer for Disney on Ice





Instagram: @_carlottamarie

Partnered with: Ben Hanlin

Here’s hoping we’ll see more of Carlotta during her second Dancing on Ice series: in her first year she was eliminated in week two with Richard Blackwood.

She met her husband, fellow professional Alexander Demetriou, on Disney on Ice.

Brianne Delcourt

Age: 38





Accolades: Placed 8th in 1997 Canadian Championships





Instagram: @brianne_tv

Partnered with: Kevin Kilbane

A regular on the show since 2010, Brianne won her second Dancing on Ice contest with Sam Attwater in 2011.

Last year she was the first professional to leave the show, eliminated with former Neighbours actor Mark Little.

Alex Murphy

Age: 31





Accolades: Double gold medallist at age 14





Instagram: @almurph18

Partnered with: we assume Radzi Chinyanganya (who replaces Michael Barrymore following his injury)

On her first attempt at the competition, Murphy made it to the semi-finals with Love Island star Kem Cetinay in 2018. She reached the same stage in 2019 with Westlife’s Brian McFadden.

Reserve Dancers

Sylvain Longchambon

Age: 39

Accolades: Bronze medal winner at 2002 French Championships

Instagram: @slongchambon

Although a regular performer on the show, this year Sylvain won’t have a celeb partner.

Jessica Hatfield

Age: 33

2020 marks Jessica’s first time on the show. She is married to fellow pro Brendyn Hatfield.

Dancing on Ice returns in ITV in early 2020