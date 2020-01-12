who-are-the-dancing-on-ice-2020-judges?

After James Jordan’s triumph last year, Dancing on Ice is skating back onto our screens for its 12th outing.

The latest iteration of the deep-freeze dance show sees several changes – with a brand new Christmas launch show, the first same-sex partnership on the ice, and a former contestant judge.

Here are who our celebrities are hoping to impress for 2020…

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

Olympic champions Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have returned to head up the 2020 judging panel.

“It’s nice to be back,” Dean said. “It’s a new series with new characters. It’s like the first day of school again, getting back into the swing of things, meeting all the celebrities and all of the characters they bring to the ice.”

Ashley Banjo

The 12th season marks Banjo’s third year on the judging panel – with eyebrows raised over the fact his Diversity troupe member Perri Kiely is set to compete on the programme.

However, Banjo is more than happy to dish out criticism to his best mate.

Speaking on This Morning, Banjo explained: “I think it will be easy for me, judging him.

“I mean, I judge him every day, literally. I have to look at him and say, ‘Pel, do that better’. I do it all the time. So it will be harder for me to judge other people.”

John Barrowman

Having previously competed in the first series of Dancing on Ice, all the way back in 2006 (he was the fourth to be eliminated), Barrowman will be bringing his experience as a contestant to the panel.

“He’s vivacious, funny and very mischievous, but at the same time, he was in the first series,” Dean explained. “He’s been a competitor on the show, he’s been a judge and he’s a showman. He’s an entertainer. He brings all these qualities of judging.”

Dancing on Ice launches with a Christmas special on 22nd December at 7pm on ITV. The main series starts on Sunday 5th January on ITV.