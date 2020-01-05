who-are-the-dancing-on-ice-2020-judges?

In just a few short hours, the 12 celebrity contestants of Dancing on Ice will be getting their skates on to see if they have what it takes to impress the judges and take home that coveted trophy.

This year, the judging panel has had a bit of a shakeup, with one of the old number departing from the show.

As the hype for the 2020 season reaches critical mass, here’s what you need to know about this year’s judges…

Who are the Dancing on Ice judges this year?

Olympic gold medalists Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill will be coming back to pass their judgements on the celebs and their skating, along with dancer Ashley Banjo, who rose to fame as the leader of Britain’s Got Talent-winning dance troupe Diversity.

Jason Gardiner will not be returning however, with Dancing On Ice series one alum and Torchwood star John Barrowman replacing him on the judging panel.

On the subject of his departure, Jason said: ‘After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while.

‘To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly.

‘It’s because of you I never cowered or shied away from serving up the truth.’

Dancing on Ice will kick off tonight at 6pm on ITV.

