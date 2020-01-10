who-are-the-chasers?-from-the-governess-to-the-beast

ITV gameshow The Chase is a tea time favourite across the nation. Hosted by Bradley Walsh, the programme is as well known for its presenter’s interaction with the chasers as it is for its format. But who are the quiz titans know as chasers that put contestants and Bradley through their paces every day on ITV?

Let’s meet the chasers and find out.

Mark Labbett

Nickname: The Beast

What are his quiz credentials?

Mark has been on a number of TV quiz shows over the years including Mastermind, Fifteen to One, The Syndicate, Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, The People’s Quiz, Only Connect and Brain of Britain. He also appears as the sole chaser on the US version of The Chase and as one of the chasers on the Australian Chase.

What else should I know?

Mark was born in 1965 and comes from Devon. He has a degree in maths from the University of Oxford. He was once a maths teacher.

Shaun Wallace

Nickname: The Dark Destroyer

What are his quiz credentials?

Shaun has appeared on Fifteen to One, the Weakest Link, Beat the Nation and has won Mastermind! Shaun has appeared as a guest chaser on the Australian version of the show.

What else should I know?

Shaun was born in 1960. He is a qualified barrister and also a part-time lecturer on aspects of the law.

Anne Hegerty aka The Governess

Nickname: The Governess

What are her quiz credentials?

Anne has appeared on Mastermind twice, Fifteen t One, Brain of Britain and Are You an Egghead? She also appears as a chaser on the Australian version of The Chase.

What else should I know?

Anne was journalist in the 1980s, working in Wales and Manchester on regional publications. She appeared on the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! where she praised for her open dialogue about having Asperger syndrome.

Paul Sinha

Nickname: The Sinnerman

What are his quiz credentials?

Paul has appeared on Brain of Britain, University Challenge, Mastermind and Are You an Egghead?

What else should I know?

Paul was born in 1970 in Luton. He is a qualified GP. He also has a prestigious stand-up career as a comedian. In 2019 he revealed he has Parkinson’s disease.

I have Parkinson’s disease. I will fight this with every breath I have. https://t.co/csp72zZmGQ — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) June 14, 2019

Jenny Ryan

Nickname: The Vixen

What are her quiz credentials?

Jenny has appeared on University Challenge, Brain of Britain, Fifteen to One, the Weakest Link and Only Connect.

What else should I know?

Born in 1982, Jenny is the youngest of the current chasers. In 2019, Jenny competed in X Factor: Celebrities. Although she was eliminated before the live shows, the public outcry saw her invited back to the programme.