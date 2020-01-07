who-are-rochelle-humes’-sisters-as-sophie-piper-heads-to-love-island-villa?

Rochelle Hume’s doppelgänger, erm, sister, Sophie Piper will be heading into the winter Love Island villa next week.

The announcement might not come as much of a surprise to eagle-eyed Love Island fans, as rumours that she might take part in the show have been swirling around since last April.

So, how many other sisters does Rochelle have and what is their relationship like?

Sophie Piper

Sophie is the younger sister of Rochelle and she presents a familiar face, thanks to their uncanny similarities.

The siblings are close and there’s no doubt Rochelle will be supporting the medical PA from Essex.

They grew up together and share the same parents, Mark Piper and Roz Wiseman.

Lili Piper

Last year, the Saturdays singer met her younger half-sister Lili for the first time in – wait for it – 23 years.

The sisters, who share the same father, met up after a Christmas party where former Love Islander and mutual friend, Ken Cetinay, promised Rochelle that he’d put them back in touch.

They have since kept up, posting pictures of one another on Instagram.

Speaking at the time, Rochelle said: ‘‘[It turns out] we are literally the same people,’ she said. ‘Marvin was like, “OMG, there’s more of you.” We’ve spoken every day since – Jeremy Kyle style. It’s like we’ve known each other all our lives.’

Despite being half sisters, the trio look remarkably similar and bear a strong family resemblance.

Rochelle and Sophie also have a half-brother from their father, Jake Piper.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Love Island kicks off on Sunday night on ITV2 at 9pm.

MORE: Love Island’s Alexandra Cane calls for body diversity as winter cast is announced

MORE: Rochelle Humes thrilled to be back at work as sister Sophie Piper heads into Love Island villa





