whitney-houston-hologram-tour-teases-first-look-as-fans-are-promised-‘incredible’-shows

Fans intrigued about the forthcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour have been given a behind-the-scenes look at what to expect.

It was announced last year that a 13-date tour would kick-off in February, titled An Evening With Whitney and featuring a holographic performance from the I Will Always Love You singer who died in 2012.

Using rare state of the art holographic technology from BASE Hologram, a digitised version of the late singer will form the centrepiece and will be accompanied by a fleet of backing dancers.

In a first-look at the tour rehearsals, dancers are seen auditioning for a coveted spot in the shows as Whitney’s iconic 1987 hit I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me) provides the soundtrack.

Famed director and choreographer Fatima Robinson says the dancers will ‘help pay homage to the amazing music and legacy’ that Whitney has left.

The tour choreography has been left in capable hands, as Fatima worked with Whitney on her iconic I’m Every Woman music video, while also creating visuals for the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West and Mary J Blige.

Fatima added that together with choreographer Adrian Wiltshire, they hope to ‘get a feeling again of being in her presence… we’re going to take a little bit of movie magic and add it into our live performance.’

‘Married together it’s going to be incredible,’ they promised.

An Evening With Whitney begins in Sheffield before moving onto other cities around the UK and Ireland, including Liverpool, Cardiff, Birmingham and Brighton before ending at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on 10 March.

There are plans to expand the jaunt with North American and European dates also in the works.

The idea of a Whitney hologram has received a mixed response from fans.

Against the idea, one fan previously tweeted: ‘I honestly believe that if you are a REAL Whitney Houston Fan than you will NOT support that Hologram. I understand what Pat is trying to do, but that hologram is NOT , I repeat NOT Whitney! Her fans want WHITNEY HOUSTON and ONLY WHITNEY. That Hologram is not it Love.’

Whitney’s former manager and CEO and President of The Estate of Whitney E Houston is also behind the tour.

‘Not sure how I feel about this. It just seems like one of the tackiest methods of posthumous exploitation I’ve ever seen,’ fumed another.

Even Whitney’s cousin and music icon Dionne Warwick wasn’t sold on the idea and told Entertainment Tonight: ‘I haven’t a clue as to what that is. It’s surprising to me.

‘I don’t know what it is. I think it’s stupid, but whatever it is that’s what it is.’

But some Whitney fans are looking forward to the new experience of enjoying her music, with one weighing in: ‘I am sooooo waiting for @BASEHologram to finally release the video promo for the upcoming Whitney Houston hologram tour. I’m tired of seeing people bash this with no evidence.

‘I have high hopes that this will be an amazing experience but people need to see what we are getting.’

The tour coincides with the news that Whitney is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in May.





