whitmer-to-give-update-on-state’s-covid-19-response-monday

by: WOODTV.com staff
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 / 07: 13 AM EDT
/ Updated: Mar 30, 2020 / 07: 13 AM EDT
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a news conference in Lansing on March 26, 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)
LANSING, Mich.
(WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Monday morning on Michigan’s
response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The governor and
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh
Khaldun will be holding the news conference at 10: 15 a.m. Monday. You can watch
it live on woodtv.com.
The latest
numbers released Sunday showed the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 at
5,486 with 132 deaths.
COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and
shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. The people
most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with
preexisting health problems.
If you think you have
coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of
emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over
the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.
Whitmer has ordered
Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave to go
grocery shopping or unless they are an essential service worker. If you’re
sick, you shouldn’t leave the house at all. Restaurants are allowed only to
offer drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. The goal is to keep the number of
severe cases small enough that hospitals can handle them.
Other than following social distancing guidelines, you should keep following common-sense health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.
TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: