Whitmer holding 2nd COVID-19 town hall; Watch on WOOD TV8 tonight

Posted by — April 2, 2020 in News Leave a reply
whitmer-holding-2nd-covid-19-town-hall;-watch-on-wood-tv8-tonight

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: Apr 1, 2020 / 10: 24 AM EDT
/ Updated: Apr 2, 2020 / 11: 35 AM EDT

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks to Michigan residents in a virtual town hall hosted at WOOD TV8 about the state’s response to the coronavirus. (March 26, 2020)

DETROIT (WOOD) — News 8 will be airing a virtual town hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tonight about the state’s response to COVID-19.

The virtual town hall, which is produced and broadcasted by both commercial and public TV stations in the Detroit market, will air at 7 p.m. on WOOD TV8 and woodtv.com.

It will be hosted by Detroit news anchors Carolyn Clifford with WXYZ, Huel Perkins with WJBK and Devin Scillian with WDIV.

Whitmer will answer citizens’ questions about how the state is responding to COVID-19 pandemic. Residents can submit their questions online by clicking here.

It comes after the governor joined WOOD TV8 for a similar virtual town hall last week. Her primary message was that the stay-at-home order she issued earlier this week is not optional and following it is the best thing we can do to put a stranglehold on coronavirus.

You May Also Like

pfa-issue-lengthy-statement-as-calls-mount-for-footballers-to-take-pay-cuts-during-coronavirus-crisis

🔥PFA issue lengthy statement as calls mount for footballers to take pay cuts during coronavirus crisis🔥

at-work-with-mitch-glazier,-frontman-of-the-us.-recorded-music-industry

At Work With Mitch Glazier, Frontman of the U.S. Recorded Music Industry

georgia’s-governor-says-he-just-learned-about-how-coronavirus-spreads.-he’s-either-lying-or-incompetent

Georgia’s Governor Says He Just Learned About How Coronavirus Spreads. He’s Either Lying or Incompetent

cardinals’-kim-is-back-in-st.-louis,-might-be-permitted-to-return-to-south-korea-to-see-family

🔥Cardinals’ Kim is back in St. Louis, might be permitted to return to South Korea to see family🔥

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *