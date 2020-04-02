Whitmer expected to decide on schools; 10:30 a.m. briefing

by: WOODTV.com staff

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on March 23, 2020, to announce a stay-at-home order aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus. (Courtesy governor’s office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a press conference at 10: 30 a.m. today to provide an update on Michigan’s response to coronavirus.

You can watch that update live on WOOD TV8 and streaming live online.

Whitmer told WDIV, the NBC affiliate in Detroit, earlier in the week that she expected to make an announcement Thursday about the rest of the K-12 school year. She previously said that officials were working on a plan with “equitable solutions” for the varied needs of districts across Michigan.