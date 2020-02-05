Whitechapel Gallery director Iwona Blazwick interview: 'Painting can describe an interior world'

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Whitechapel Gallery director Iwona Blazwick is leading me round the gallery’s forthcoming exhibition of contemporary painting as it’s being installed.

It’s organised chaos: furniture and tools everywhere, some paintings on the wall, others on tables or the floor waiting to be hung. I’m struck that I couldn’t have encountered Blazwick at a better moment: works pored over on screens or on paper for months are suddenly almost living and breathing in the gallery — and she’s palpably excited.

Called Radical Figures, the show features 10 painters, from Tala Madani, born in Tehran but based in Los Angeles, to Tschabalala Self, the young African American painter from New York, and Michael Armitage, born in Nairobi and working between there and London. They’re not a movement or group. What links them is a dynamic engagement with the human figure, something Blazwick and Lydia Yee, the exhibition’s curator, felt was ripe for exploration.

“If we’re doing our job properly, we’re defining the zeitgeist,” says Blazwick when we settle down to talk in the Whitechapel’s study studio. The exhibition’s bold subtitle is Painting in the New Millennium. According to Blazwick, so far this century art has been “dominated by the lens: film and photography, the digital world”.

The new energy in painting comes from a desire to explore “an imaginative landscape”, she says. “How do you do that with mediums like photography, which record the exterior world? Painting can describe an interior world, it can describe the psyche, a way of being, in a way that those mediums can’t.”

The exhibition is a stark contrast to perhaps the most famous painting show of recent decades, 1981’s A New Spirit in Painting at the Royal Academy, which Blazwick, now 64, saw (and was thrilled by) as “a baby curator”. That show featured only men, and only white men. In Radical Figures, seven of the painters are women, four are artists of colour.

February’s best exhibitions

“What we’re seeing here,” she says, “is artists who have also been excluded in the past by virtue of gender or ethnicity or geography, asserting their presence, but also asserting a kind of existential presence: ‘This is who I am. This is how I am.’ It could be about their sexuality or their history. And painting lends itself to that because it’s expressionistic.”

Zeitgeisty shows have helped define Blazwick’s Whitechapel in the capital’s art ecosystem, which she admits is “a crowded cultural landscape”. She’s been in the job since 2001, joining from Tate Modern, where she was instrumental in determining its more global approach. She’s continued that, while being deeply invested in a local community that is, she suggests, “unique… because we’re in the East End and we’re between the financial powerhouse of the city and some of the most socially challenged areas in Europe”.

She mentions the centuries of immigration that have defined the area. “It’s an amazing place to work because you have a direct connection with all these diverse communities and their histories and cultures.” The gallery has “about 50 different community groups”, from senior citizens to a bunch of young people called Duchamp and Sons, who she describes as the gallery’s ambassadors: “What we’re hoping is that they will bring their mates into the gallery.”

The Whitechapel’s audience is unusually young and diverse for a cultural institution: 70 per cent of its visitors are under 40 and 25 per cent of them are BAME.

Among them are local artists from the “something like 10,000 studios” in the surrounding square mile, part of a huge creative community. But it’s under threat. “The developers want to march in,” Blazwick explains. “And we have a problem of six gigantic tower blocks — all sold, all empty. It’s going to have an impact on artists. As rents go up it’s becoming almost impossible to afford to live even in the East End.”

She sees an “exodus to places like Folkestone and Whitstable, which is great for them, but impoverishing for us”.

A show at the Whitechapel next year — 100 Years of the Artist’s Studio — will “reinforce the vital part studios play in the life of the city; it’s not just the artists, there’s a whole micro-economy around them”. Then there’s the challenge of the post-Brexit era.

London’s best art galleries – In pictures

She and other cultural leaders have lobbied the Government about the importance of the free movement of artists (and works of art on loan and for sale) and the importance of European partnerships. But uncertainty about the future “at every level” means it’s difficult to develop a strategy. “It’s more about advocacy at this point — trying to persuade ministers and our counterparts in the EU about the vitality of culture. It’s not just about trade; culture is of equal importance.”

About 35 per cent of the Whitechapel’s funding comes from the Arts Council, whose support, with no interference from politicians, is “exemplary in the world”, says Blazwick. “It’s something we need to protect.”

Also vital, and often “unsung”, is direct support for the gallery from artists, partly through making limited-edition works that the gallery can sell to raise cash. “They give so much to institutions like ours,” she says. “We couldn’t exist without their generosity.”

The depth of affection, even a sense of ownership, that artists feel for the Whitechapel is clear. It’s crucial to them that the gallery continues to stick its neck out with shows like Radical Figures and to stage exhibitions by less-well-known artists, like those later this year by German polymath Kai Althoff and British filmmaker John Akomfrah.

Blazwick feels this is vital, despite the pressure over visitor numbers and finances. “That’s the challenge for us all: to maintain that sense of experimentation and also to keep the trust of our public that what they see is going to be worth seeing — even if they’ve never heard of it.”

Radical Figures: Painting in the New Millennium, Whitechapel Gallery, E1 (whitechapelgallery.org); 6 Feb to 10 May