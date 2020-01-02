white-woman-filmed-calling-asian-driver-a-‘f**king-ch**k’-during-car-park-row

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A shopper was filmed racially abusing an Asian woman during a Boxing Day parking row.

Patricia Zammit, 51, can be heard in the clip, recorded in the car park of the Outlet Collection at Niagara mall in Ontario, shouting: ‘If you fking do that you fking chk.’

The video shows Zammit pacing between the camerawoman and her alleged victim as she uses her car to block theirs in.

She then appears to push the woman filming, telling her the other motorist sparked the bust-up by failing to indicate before turning.

Zammit can be heard shouting: ‘You don’t know what a signal is. Guess what, even in China they have signal lights.’

After launching herself at the onlooker, Zammit can be heard threatening to ‘take those fking glasses off your face and shove them through your, hmm’.

She then sticks her tongue out and flashes her middle finger before wheeling around and lifting her cardigan to flash her backside at the camera.

As the clip comes to a close a passenger in the bystander’s car asks: ‘Can we please chill?’

Canadian police confirmed Zammit was subsequently arrested and charged with assault and uttering threats. She is due in court on February 3.