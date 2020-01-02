white-nationalist-augustus-sol-invictus-arrested-in-florida

January 1, 2020 | 9: 08pm | Updated January 1, 2020 | 9: 09pm

A blood-drinking white nationalist who ran for US Senate in Florida in 2016 was arrested Monday for kidnapping, domestic violence, and possession of a firearm used during a crime.

Augustus Sol Invictus, 36, was busted in Florida on a warrant from South Carolina, authorities said. The circumstances of the crime were not immediately released. He was being held without bail Wednesday.

Invictus, an Orlando-based lawyer, garnered national media attention during his unsuccessful bid to challenge Marco Rubio as a Libertarian candidate in 2016.

During the failed campaign, he claimed he slaughtered a goat and drank its blood as part of a pagan ritual.

He’s also credited by white nationalist Richard Spencer with laying the foundation for the deadly racist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Invictus has denied affiliation with Spencer and the racists at the rally, but Spencer credited him with drafting the “tenets” behind the rally.

With Post Wires