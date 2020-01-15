white-house-wants-impeachment-trial-over-in-2-weeks-without-witnesses

January 15, 2020 | 5: 30pm

The White House wants President Trump’s impeachment trial to end in two weeks — with no witnesses called to testify.

The trial should end before Trump’s State of the Union address to congress on Feb. 4, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

“It is extraordinarily unlikely that we would be going beyond two weeks. We think that the case is overwhelming for the president and the Senate is not going to have any need to be taking that amount of time,” the senior official said on a conference call.

The official spoke on the White House-organized call as House Democrats prepared to transmit two articles of impeachment to the Republican-controlled Senate. Trump is accused of obstructing Congress and abusing his power by allegedly pushing Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

“We don’t think that there’s going to be any need for witnesses in this trial,” the official said. “We don’t think the Senate needs to hear from any witnesses… the House is supposed to be able to come into the chamber and say ‘we have a case that we think stands up with what we have’.”

Although the White House outlined a quick presentation of arguments followed by a possible vote to dismiss the case, they said plans would change if Democrats gain enough Republican votes to call witnesses such as former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who said he is willing to testify but whose testimony might be blocked anyway by Trump invoking executive privilege.

“If for some reason there were a move to have witnesses in the Senate, then other witnesses for our side are not at all off the table, because the purpose of a trial usually and procedures in a trial is to protect the rights of the accused,” the official said. “If we go on to a longer process of witnesses or something, the president will have a right to have witnesses as well.”

Trump has issued mixed messages on how he would like the Senate to handle the trial and it’s unclear if White House wishes will evolve.

Trump said on Thursday, “I’d like to hear from the whistleblower, I’d like to hear from shifty Schiff, I’d like to hear from Hunter Biden and Joe Biden.” But on Sunday, Trump tweeted that the Senate should dismiss the case to deprive it of credibility.