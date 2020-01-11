white-house-may-expand-travel-ban-on-anniversary-of-trump’s-original-order

January 11, 2020 | 1: 03pm

The White House is considering adding as many as seven more countries, most of them majority Muslim, to its travel ban as President Trump refocuses on immigration in his campaign for reelection.

Several news organizations reported documents being circulated among government officials that outlines plans for the new ban. Buzzfeed said the materials include details for engaging with the media and a draft presidential proclamation.

A new ban could be timed to coincide with the third anniversary of Trump’s January 2017 executive order, The Associated Press reported. But it said the document had the countries that would be affected blacked out.

The new restrictions were proposed by Department of Homeland Security officials following a review of security protocols and “identity management” for about 200 countries, the AP reported.

An administration official told CBS News that relevant Cabinet secretaries are required to provide the president with regular reports about worldwide compliance with US immigration security requirements under “Presidential Proclamation 9645.”

“Presidential Proclamation 9645 establishes uniform metrics and baselines for evaluating a nation’s cooperation with U.S. law enforcement and security authorities,” the official said. “Those nations that fail to comply with basic security requirements – including biometrics, information-sharing, and counter-terrorism measures – face the risk of restrictions and limitations on their participation in US immigration programs. Similarly, countries with restrictions may have those restrictions lifted by satisfying those security requirements.”

The current ban suspends immigrant and non-immigrant visas to applicants from five majority-Muslim nations: Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, as well as Venezuela and North Korea, but it allows exceptions, including for students and those who have established “significant contacts” in the US.

The original ban, which was struck down by several courts, included several other countries, like Sudan and Chad, but not Venezuela and North Korea. It sparked mass protests at airports around the country when it was announced days after Trump took office in January 2017.

Trump, who had floated banning all Muslims from entering the country during his 2016 campaign, criticized his Justice Department for the changes that eventually got past the Supreme Court, tweeting that DOJ “should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C.”