White House issues guidelines to slow COVID-19 spread

The White House released guidelines this week they’re calling “15 days to slow the spread.”

Here’s what they want all of us to do:

If you feel sick, stay home and contact your doctor.If your children are sick, keep them at home and contact your doctor.If someone in your house has tested positive for coronavirus, keep everyone at home.If you’re an older person, stay home and away from other people.If you’re someone with a serious underlying health condition like a condition that impairs your lung or heart function or weakens your immune system, stay home and away from other people.

