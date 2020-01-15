white-house-farm:-viewers’-verdict-on-stephen-graham’s-welsh-accent

ITV viewers appear to be having a tough time getting past Stephen Graham’s Welsh accent in new drama White House Farm.

The venerated scouse actor, known for his blistering performances in shows like The Virtues and Line Of Duty, is playing DCI Thomas ‘Taff’ Jones in the six-part series about the tragic murder of an Essex family 1985.

He’s taking on the notoriously difficult challenge of putting on a realistic Welsh accent for the programme.

He plays DCI Thomas Jones (Credit: ITV)

And while his efforts were praised by Welsh actor Matthew Rhys when a clip of White House Farm was aired on The Graham Norton Show, it appears a number of viewers at home aren’t convinced.

On Twitter, one said: “While I’m looking forward to the next episode of #WhiteHouseFarm, I’m certainly not looking forward to another hour of the world’s worst impression of a Welsh accent.”

Another wrote: “There’s been a homicide alright… Stephen Graham murdering the Welsh accent #WhiteHouseFarm.”

Stephen with actor Mark Addy, who plays DS Stan Jones (Credit: ITV)

A third tweeted: “Somebody offer Stephen a holiday cottage for the summer along our wonderful coastline, may aid his accent for his next Welsh role. Fabulous actor, shocking Welsh accent.”

Surely a native Welsh actor could have shone in this part?

Someone else said: “Now, I really like Stephen Graham, but whoever told him that his Welsh accent was passable needs sacking! Suits the role, it’s just that bloody accent!”

A fifth wrote: “Catching up on #whitehousefarm from @ITV Comeplling drama but oooo I’m struggling with Stephen Graham’s Welsh accent. He’s class, generally, but SURELY a native Welsh actor could have shone in this part?! It’s making an uncomfortable watch even more uncomfortable #ouch #myears.”

while i’m looking forward to the next episode of #WhiteHouseFarm I’m certainly not looking forward to another hour of the world’s worst impression of a welsh accent — amy🌚 (@fairyth0ughts) January 14, 2020

Now, I really like Stephen Graham, but whoever told him that his Welsh accent was passable needs sacking! Suits the role, it’s just that bloody accent!!! #WhiteHouseFarm — Andrew Morris (@AndiMorris85) January 13, 2020

Catching up on #whitehousefarm from @ITV Comeplling drama but oooo I’m struggling with Stephen Graham’s Welsh accent. He’s class generally but SURELY a native Welsh actor could have shone in this part?! It’s making an uncomfortable watch even more uncomfortable #ouch #myears — Lisa Francis (@LisaFrancis10) January 12, 2020

But others commended his efforts, as one said: “@StephenGraham73 watching #WhiteHouseFarm and another accent you’ve pulled off! From scouse to New York to Welsh! Whatever next? #favouriteactor.”

“Just watching @itv’s #WhiteHouseFarm,” said another. “@StephenGraham73 is just amazing, how many accents can that man do? #Snatch (cocky geeza), #TheIrishman (American wise guy) and a Welsh accent in #WhiteHouseFarm – #Incredible #BestOfBritish.”

When the first episode aired last week, viewers were surprised to see Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas take on the role of Sheila Caffell, whose brother Jeremy Bamber was found guilty of shooting her dead along with their adoptive parents and her six-year-old twins.

Cressida appeared on viewers’ screens less than 24 hours after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step down as ‘senior’ members of the royal family.

– White House Farm is on Wednesdays at 9pm on ITV

