white-house-farm-viewers-confused-by-stephen-graham’s-welsh-accent-as-they-praise-‘amazing’-show

White House Farm has received a huge amount of praise by viewers, despite them being slightly confused by Stephen Graham’s accent.

The Line Of Duty star plays DCI Jones in the new ITV hit, which follows the true story of the 1985 mass shooting of a family in Essex.

Cressida Bonas stars as Sheila, who was shot dead alongside her six-year-old twin sons Daniel and Nicholas as well as her adopted parents Nevill and June Bamber.

And while the brother Jeremy Bamber (Freddie Fox) called police officers to the scene, fans were left more concerned over Stephen’s Welsh accent.

Taking to Twitter, they expressed how baffled they were when he arrived at the crime scene.

‘Love Stephen Graham as an actor but his welsh accent is truly shocking,’ one said while another added: ‘Stephen Graham’s dodgy Welsh accent.’

Someone else noted: ‘I have loved Stephen Graham since the first time I saw the video for Arctic Monkeys “when the sun goes down” but what on earth is that Welsh accent.’

And others appeared to be in agreement: ‘I know it’s a bit trivial considering the subject but even though he’s a top actor Stephen Graham would have had a better Welsh accent just toning down his own Scouse one.’

Other than the accents, the show appeared to be a success, with fans praising the actor’s ‘amazing’ performance.

The White House Farm Murders occurred near Tolleshunt D’Arcy in Essex on the night of 6-7 August 1985.

I know it’s a bit trivial considering the subject but even though he’s a top actor Stephen Graham would have had a better Welsh accent just toning down his own Scouse one #WhiteHouseFarm #ITV — Twm Owen (@NewsatTwm) January 8, 2020

I have loved Stephen Graham since the first time I saw the video for Arctic Monkeys “when the sun goes down” but what on earth is that Welsh accent 🤔 #WhiteHouseFarm — ⭐️🎄𝐹𝑒𝓈𝓉𝒾𝓋𝑒𝐵𝑒𝒸𝒸𝒶 🎄⭐️ (@Becca_9_) January 8, 2020

Stephen Graham’s dodgy welsh accent 😫 #WhiteHouseFarm — Anne 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@anne_lovelock) January 8, 2020

Love Stephen Graham as an actor but his welsh accent is truly shocking #WhiteHouseFarm 🙄 — Gerallt Blackwell (@Gerallt74) January 8, 2020

I’ve never heard a Welsh Liverpudlian accent before #whitehousefarm — Ann beverley (@anniebev6) January 8, 2020

Police arrived at the house where they initially thought that Sheila, who had been receiving treatment for schizophrenia and had spent time in a psychiatric hospital, had killed them in a psychotic episode before turning the gun on herself.

They had been alerted to the shootings at around 3.30am on the morning of 7 August in a phone call from Jeremy Bamber, who told them that Nevill had phoned him to say Sheila had gone ‘berserk’ with his rifle.

However they began to have doubts based on the evidence they had that Sheila was not the killer – while Bamber’s girlfriend Julie Mugford, whom he split from soon after the murders, gave new evidence to the police.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Bamber was convicted of all five murders and was sentenced to five life terms in prison, with a recommendation that he serves a minimum of 25 years.

In 1994 this was extended to a whole life tariff, with then Home Secretary Michael Howard telling Bamber he would never be released.

He has attempted to appeal his conviction on several occasions as well as appealing his sentence – but has proven unsuccessful.

White House Farm returns to ITV on Wednesday night at 9pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Grimes appears to announce she’s pregnant with Elon Musk’s baby: ‘Knocked up’

MORE: Where is the White House Farm convicted killer Jeremy Bamber now?





