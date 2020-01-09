white-house-farm:-prince-harry’s-ex-cressida-bonas-hailed-after-‘outstanding’-performance

ITV viewers have hailed “outstanding” actress Cressida Bonas for putting in a startlingly “convincing” performance in new drama White House Farm.

The 30-year-old star – ex-girlfriend of the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry – plays Sheila Caffell in the new six-part series based on the mass murder of an Essex family 1985.

Cressida’s character is the sister of Jeremy Bamber, who was found guilty of shooting dead his adoptive parents, Sheila and her two six-year-old twins, Daniel and Nicholas.

Actress Cressida Bonas as Sheila (Credit: ITV)

The killer was initially thought to be former model Sheila, who suffered with mental health issues, as cops were convinced she murdered her family and then turned the gun on herself – before attention turned to her brother.

Jeremy is played by Freddie Fox, while Mark Addy plays Stan Jones, a detective who refuses to believe Sheila is behind the massacre.

Very impressed by Cressida Bonas here.

They are joined by Line of Duty and The Virtues star Stephen Graham, who puts on a Welsh accent as DCI Jones.

But it appears Cressida’s performance in the opening episode stole the show, with viewers commending her acting skills on Twitter.

Sheila was killed along with her twins and parents (Credit: ITV)

One viewer said: “Very impressed by Cressida Bonas here.”

Another tweeted: “The drama that started the @ITV episode of #whitehousefarm certainly was intense. Cressida Bonus was convincing as a mentally ill woman.”

Someone else put: “#WhiteHouseFarm Drama or otherwise, Cressida Bonas’ short performance was outstanding.”

“Gotta say, Freddie Fox and Cressida Bonas #WhiteHouseFarm,” said a fourth, adding a clapping emoji.

Others couldn’t get Cressida’s connection with Prince Harry out of their heads, following the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle’s announcement on Wednesday that they are stepping down as ‘senior’ members of the Royal family.

“Mad the way Cressida Bonas is starring in #WhiteHouseFarm, she’s Prince Harry’s ex girlfriend!” tweeted one viewer.

Another joked: “Harry’s worst mistake was marrying the wrong actress. Cressida Bonas was excellent in #WhiteHouseFarm tonight #MeghanAndHarry #MeghanMarkle.”

Cressida and Harry dated from 2012 to 2014, after being introduced to each other by Princess Eugenie.

Speaking on Lorraine this week, Sheila’s real-life former husband, Colin Caffell, said he thought Cressida put in a “remarkable” performance as the model, who had schizophrenia.

Colin, who was on the show with the actress, said: “I didn’t meet you until all the filming was done, but when I first saw her on screen I thought, ‘Gosh, it is Sheila at that time’.

He continued, in their chat with host Lorraine Kelly: “It was remarkable how you did that, you really did pick up the fragility of her character. You added a very heartfelt insight to that, and I thank you for it.”

