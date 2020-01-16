white-house-farm-father-colin-caffell-on-how-he-fell-for-murderer-jeremy-bamber’s-lies:-he-‘was-sick’

The man whose family was killed at White House Farm has told how he ‘walked into’ murderer Jeremy Bamber’s lies.

In August 1985 five members of the same family were shot dead in a remote farmhouse in Essex. They were Sheila Caffell, her twin sons Daniel and Nicholas, and her parents Neville and June Bamber.

Police initially believed it was Sheila, who suffered from poor mental health, who had carried out the horrific crime before turning the gun on herself. However, one detective, Stan Jones, had doubts about this and believed it was Sheila’s brother Jeremy Bamber who was responsible.

Eventually, it was Jeremy – the person who had first called the police to the farm – who was convicted of the murders of his own family. Bamber is currently in prison serving a life sentence but has always insisted he is innocent.

Colin Caffell, the ex-husband of Sheila Caffell and the father of Daniel and Nicholas, appeared on This Morning where Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked him to relive that horrific moment.

‘It was a terrible knock at the door, suddenly everything was fine and then I opened the door to two policewomen,’ he began.

‘I went through all the classic stages of grieving, I was trying to hang on to my positive memories of the twins and I walked into Jeremy’s lies and believed them, to begin with.’

Talking about his ex-wife Sheila he exclaimed how the papers made her out to be something she was not.

He continued: ‘She was mentally ill and heavily medicated, she was an ex-model and the papers turned it into a soap opera, she was a kind and loving mother.’

Colin also spoke of the moment he realised something didn’t add up with Jeremy, he added: ‘We started seeing odd behaviour but I invited Jeremy into my flat and then he started to show elements of not grieving.

‘There was a point he came running up the stairs giggling and ran into my mother and then after the funeral, we were in the car and he started larking around in the car – and it was sick.’

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV.





