White House Farm, episode 1, review: gripping true-crime drama – but what was the point?

We now know, of course, that those accounts were false. It was Sheila’s brother, Jeremy Bamber, who killed everyone then attempted to frame his schizophrenic sister. Bamber was eventually jailed for life, but continues to protest his innocence. White House Farm (ITV) meticulously reconstructed the case, setting out to remove any doubt over his guilt.

Cressida Bonas, an actress once dismissed as “Prince Harry’s former girlfriend”, was a revelation as the fragile, desperately sad Sheila. In this opening episode of six, Freddie Fox as Bamber was required to do little, but was a slippery, unlikeable presence. There was fine support from Mark Addy as the detective who doubted the official account, and Mark Stanley as Colin Caffell, radiating goodness as the twins’ father.

Director Paul Whittington superbly captured the claustrophobic atmosphere inside the farmhouse, with Amanda Burton as Sheila’s controlling mother, June. Rarely has a sense of foreboding been so well realised as in the opening scene, when the camera roamed through the house and we heard the victims still sleeping peacefully in their beds.