white-house-farm-cast:-sheila-caffell-actress-cressida-bonas-horrified-by-treatment-of-jeremy-bamber’s-murder-victim

White House Farm’s Cressida Bonas was left shocked by the treatment of Sheila Caffell after her murder by Jeremy Bamber.

The actress plays the murder victim in the new ITV drama based on the tragic story, which saw Sheila shot in her home along with her parents Nevill and June Bamber and Sheila’s six-year-old twin sons, Daniel and Nicholas Caffell.

Jeremy Bamber, Nevill and June’s adopted son, was the only survivor.

It was first believed that Sheila, who had been diagnosed with Schizophrenia, had fired the shots and committed suicide, but Jeremy was later convicted for the murders.

He was sentenced to life behind bars, but has always maintained his innocence.

Chatting on Lorraine about playing the role, Cressida explained: ‘It was a challenge and a huge responsibility to get it right.’

She added: ‘Back then, mental illness was treated so differently. Nowadays it wouldn’t be treated like that.

‘She wouldn’t have been attacked for her mental illness because we talk about it in such a different way.’

The 30-year-old explained: ‘I couldn’t believe how she was treated.’

Sheila’s ex-husband, Colin Caffell, who has written a book about the murders also appeared on the show.

‘He tried to [wreck my life] but I refused to be a victim. I’m a survivor,’ Colin said, admitting he was, at first, ‘completely seduced’ by Jeremy.

‘I started writing the book to clear her name,’ he explained, revealing that part of the process was trying to get people to understand mental illness.

ITV is retelling the tragedy in a new drama, starring Mark Addy, Gemma Whelan and Freddie Fox.

It follows the police investigation as Sheila initially comes under suspicion, until DS Stan Jones (Addy) notices evidence that points to someone else being responsible.

Mark Stanley stars as Colin, while Fox takes on the role of Bamber.

White House Farm airs tonight at 9pm on ITV.





