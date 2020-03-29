white-house-covid-19-briefings-are-beating-‘the-bachelor’-president-trump-boasts

There was good news and bad news emanating from the White House on Sunday. First, the bad news: a deadly pandemic is apparently gaining steam and killing more Americans.

The good news? The ratings for President Donald Trump’s near-daily briefings are beating The Bachelor and Monday Night Football, at least according to a boastful series of tweets from the Commander-in-Chief

“Because the “‘ratings’ of my News Conferences etc. are so high, ‘Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers’ according to the @nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY,” Trump tweeted. He added, “Numbers are continuing to rise…” but didn’t clarify if he meant deaths or his ratings.

He also referenced an unnamed “Lunatic” who apparently is out to stop him.

The oddly timed tweet series was apparently in reaction to a New York Times article from the previous week that talked about on the number of people regularly tuning in to watch him brief the nation on the crisis.

Trump’s tweets pointed out that the Times claimed the White House briefings “have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’”

