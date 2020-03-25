White House coronavirus Task Force plans Wednesday briefing

Posted: Mar 25, 2020
Updated: Mar 25, 2020

WASHINGTON (WCMH) — President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force is planning a 5 p.m. eastern briefing to discuss the latest efforts to deal with COVID-19 coronavirus in the country.

According to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, there are now more than 62,000 cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S., with 869 total deaths.

Congress is poised to approve a $2 billion pandemic response measure that includes sending checks directly to people across the country impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Agreement on the measure was announced early Wednesday morning.

As it stands, the bill gives a one-time, $1,200 payment to most Americans making less than $75,000. It also increases unemployment benefits by $600 a week for up to four months. There’s $367 billion for small business loans and $500 billion in loans for major companies, like airlines.

