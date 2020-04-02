Whistleblower lawsuit costs Missouri more than $120,000

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri paid out $121,000 in February to settle a whistleblower lawsuit filed by two employees of the state health department.A report issued Monday by Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office shows the law firm representing Michael-Lee Brockhouse and Princewill Njong received the money in connection with a case the two filed against the state in 2017.The payout marks the latest in a monthly run of six-figure, taxpayer-financed checks issued by the state over allegations of employee discrimination and wrongful termination by managers at a variety of state agencies.In 2018, the total paid out of the state’s Legal Expense Fund was $28.8 million, compared to $25 million in 2017.In their original lawsuit, Brockhouse and Njong said they were fired in August 2017 when they questioned a demand by their bosses that they change the pass codes on their voicemail to the last four digits of their office phone number.The two responded by saying using their phone numbers as passcodes could jeopardize protected health care information of their clients.“Both plaintiffs voiced their concern that the new directive would facilitate the disclosure of (personal health information) not only to other employees… but also to outside parties who may attempt to break or hack the voicemail system,” the lawsuit alleged.The two workers said they brought their concerns to their boss’s supervisor, but were rebuffed.Two weeks later, they were terminated from their jobs in Jackson County in the agency’s Division of Senior and Disability services. Their positions pay an estimated $31,000 annually, according to state payroll records.Court records show the case was settled in January.Schmitt’s office reported Monday that pending claims against the state could total $446 million. That number reflects current legal judgments on appeal, as well as demands made by plaintiffs.Among the judgments on appeal is a $114 million jury award to thousands of state prison guards who said the Missouri Department of Corrections failed to pay them for time spent at work.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

Officials say people weren’t practicing social distancing while they were enjoying the outdoors.

“I’m constantly wearing gloves and masks and spraying and cleaning,” one funeral director said. “Not doing any hugging now.”

St. Louis-area health departments are shifting their resources to some degree as they work to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Complaints roll in from representatives of grocery workers, certified nursing assistants, janitors, state workers and others.

The governor said in the afternoon that there were 502 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, up from 356 known cases as of Thursday morning.

Mayor Lyda Krewson said people must continue to comply with restrictions to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 concerns shuttered the casinos on March 17

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 surpassed 1,000 in Missouri on Monday

The mayor’s office also says two more city employees have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the total to four.