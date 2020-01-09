whirlpool-urged-to-compensate-families-left-using-laundrettes-because-of-dangerous-washing-machines

Whirlpool has been urged to compensate families who have been left using laundrettes because their washing machines pose a fire risk.

The manufacturing giant faced fresh calls to offer affected customers a full refund on Thursday, as it launches a recall of up to 519,000 devices.

So far Whirlpool has offered to repair or replace the appliances, which are at risk of catching fire due to a flaw with the door-locking system.

Which?, the consumer watchdog, said it has “serious concerns” this policy could leave many customers with dangerous devices in their homes for several months.

Sue Davies, head of consumer protection at Which?, said: “It would clearly be unacceptable if customers were left for many months without adequate washing facilities in their homes, particularly when there is also no offer to cover consequential costs such as trips to the laundrette.