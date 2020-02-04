which-love-island-couples-will-survive-casa-amor?-our-predictions-for-the-twist-of-the-series

A batch of new Islanders, a(nother) villa and almost a dozen people facing crippling relationship anxiety? It must be time for Casa Amor.

The Love Island twist has become a staple and serves as the ultimate test for the most committed couples.

In years gone by, the twist has thrown up some of the show’s most shocking moments (hi, Georgia Steele) – but how will things pan out this year?

Monday (February 3) night’s episode saw the action kick off as the boys secretly left the villa without saying goodbye.

The ladies didn’t have long to enjoy the extra space though as Laura Whitmore soon arrived to introduce six new lads.

Meanwhile, the boys we’ve got to know and, erm, like, came face-to-face with six new female bombshells.

The two singletons – Mike Boateng and Rebcca Gormley – can do whatever they like, but any other moves could result in heartbreak.

So whose head could be turned? And are we set for tears at the post-Casa Amor recoupling?

Here are our predictions for how each pair will fare…

Nas Majeed and Demi Jones

Nas and Demi are one of the cutest pairings on the show and their brief romance has been a delight to watch – especially after the weeks Nas spent struggling to connect romantically with anyone.

Heading into Casa Amor, they haven’t made things official though and there’s every chance one of their heads could be turned by a new Islander who could be a better fit.

Nas has already admitted the “novelty of new girls” has “piqued his interest” but would he really follow through on pairing up with another Islander behind Demi’s back? We seriously hope not.

These two could win the show if they can survive this.

The verdict: Nas will do a Curtis Pritchard and briefly be distracted, only to realise the error of his ways.

Callum Jones and Shaughna​ Phillips

The sturdiest couple in the villa, Callum and Shaughna would shockwaves across Cape Town if either of them gets with another person.

While they’ve been an item from the start though, Shaughna’s insecurities have often plagued her and last week, she fought with Callum after admitting his closeness to Sophie made her feel like there were “three people in the couple.”

To make matters worse, he was the only boy who didn’t leave his partner a gift before leaving. And (yes, there’s more) he then wasted no time in cosying up to Molly Smith – which even shocked Mike.

Surely, surely, he wouldn’t do a Chaldish Michael?

The verdict: Shaughna is set for a seriously tough week of worrying. The jury is out on whether Callum will stray. *gulp*

Luke Trotman and Siannise Fudge

These two have shared a kiss but let’s be honest, they are barely together.

Monday’s episode saw Luke T openly gutted that none of the women already had their eye on him, but that could change as they get to know him over the next few days.

Meanwhile, Siannise wasted no time in getting to know the newbies – though she did insist she would stay true to Luke T, and herself, if that was how she felt. We think this means she’ll stray if the chance is there…

The verdict: Both will stray if they meet anyone else. Sorry.

Luke Mabbott and Jess Gale

These two called their relationship quits at the tail end of last week, meaning they’re both free to do whatever they like.

This is a great position to be in as Casa Amor starts, as it means there will be no hard feelings at the recoupling.

Jess has gravitated towards Mike though, but quite frankly, she needs to shake herself out of that by meeting someone new.

The verdict: Justin Bieber Luke M and Jess are both fantastic – they just don’t work well together. Fingers crossed they each meet their perfect match.

Finley Tapp and Paige Turley

Finn and Paige are probably the second most official pair in the villa and have even enjoyed a night in the hideaway.

However – yes, there’s always a “however” where Love Island is concerned – Paige has previously had insecurities over how committed the 20-year-old is.

They haven’t made anything official either, with Paige also playing it cool during challenges. Will temptation get the better of them?

The verdict: Both of their heads could be turned by the right people. This could somehow pan out alright if they both recouple with different people but if only one of them chooses to do so, there’ll be fireworks for sure.

Love Island airs daily, apart from Saturdays, on ITV2 at 9pm.