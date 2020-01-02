which-london-tube-stations-and-lines-are-the-most-polluted?

Pollution on the London Tube is around 15 times worse than above ground, according to damning research which says air quality on parts of the capital’s underground network is far worse than in other major cities.

Researchers from King’s College London found that concentrations of fine particles linked to numerous health issues – known as PM2.5 – were far greater than on other modes of transport.

The study also claims that the median concentrations recorded in some parts of the network were higher than any measurements taken on subway systems in New York, Los Angles, Beijing, Guangzhou, Sydney, Seoul or Barcelona.

In the first comprehensive survey of pollution on the Underground, the stations found to have the most exposure to pollution were Oxford Circus, Waterloo and London Bridge, while the lines with the worst recordings were the Victoria and Northern.

Research by the same University, also published last year, suggested that the Circle Line could be even most polluted, notably in a section between Queensway and Lancaster Gate.

The District Line and the Docklands Light Railway, large sections of which are above ground, were the lines with the lowest concentration of toxic air.

Researchers monitored pollution levels by wearing special backpacks fitted with devices that measure PM2.5 levels back in 2015 – meaning the rankings may have changed since.

The readings then compared PM2.5 levels underground with congested urban areas like Oxford Street, or green places like Hyde Park.

Lead author Dr David Green, Senior Research Fellow in the School of Population Health & Environmental Sciences at King’s College London, said: ‘Our aim in this study was to make high quality measurements of the PM2.5 that people are exposed to in the London Underground.

‘The results show that they can be some of the highest concentrations they will encounter during their day.’

He continued: ‘Currently, our understanding of the health effects of air pollution is based on measurements taken by fixed measurement stations above ground.

‘Clearly these don’t represent what people are exposed to as they travel on the underground and these new measurements will help us improve these assessments.’

Last month, the leader of the World Health Organisation issued a stark warning about the dangers of poor air, likening breathing it in to ‘drinking dirty water’, in an interview with Metro.co.uk.

On average, the London Underground handles 2.8 million passenger journeys each day – with an average journey lasting 47 minutes.

Inhalation of particulate pollution has been linked to a host of adverse health impacts – including heart disease, stroke and lung cancer.

However, the relative toxicity of PM2.5 in subway environments compared to above ground remains poorly understood.

Dr Green added: ‘There might be ways to reduce your exposure such as switching to an alternative line with lower concentrations of PM2.5 or for shorter journeys it might be possible to switch to alternative modes of transport.’

The study, which was published last month in the journal Environment International, was carried out in collaboration with Transport for London (TfL), who are conducting an investigation into improving the air quality on the Tube.

A spokesperson for the Mayor of London said: ‘Londoners deserve to breathe clean air and the Mayor is committed to improving air quality both above and under ground.

‘Following the recommendation of experts, the Mayor has tasked TfL – who are responsible for managing dust levels on the Tube – with undertaking additional research to understand potential health impacts, trialling innovative approaches to address the problem and ensuring the Underground is as clean as possible.’

TfL have been approached for comment.

An interactive map, which shows where pollution is most severe, is available on the King’s College London website here.