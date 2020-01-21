which-football-club-did-love-island’s-mike-boateng-play-for?

Love Island’s Mike Boateng has emerged as an early favourite to win the series, thanks to his sweet onscreen partnership with fellow contestant Leanne Amaning.

The 24-year-old revealed at the start of the series that he is a police officer – but he also comes to the villa with a background in the world of football.

It’s not the first time we’ve had an athlete on the show – let’s not forget the 2019 duo of boxer Tommy Fury and basketball player Ovie Soko – but just who did Mike play for?

Here’s what you need to know…

Mike revealed prior to going into the villa that he used to play for Sheffield United – and that he still has some friends from his time on the pitch.

‘I have a few footballer friends from my football days,’ he said. “Dominic Calvert-Lewin played with me at Sheffield United.’

He joined the club’s academy in July 2013, and was subsequently loaned out to West Yorkshire side AFC Emley – but failed to secure a first-team place back at Sheffield United and was released by them in 2014.

More recently he’s played for Bolton-based Eagley Football Club, who play in West Lancashire Division One – and who have been quick to send Mike their best wishes for his villa experience.

Well who’d of (sic) thought it!’ the club said on Twitter. ‘Our very own Eagle Mike Boateng competes in this year’s @LoveIsland.

‘Good luck Mike hope you do well.’

Of course Mike isn’t the only member of his family to have had a brush with TV stardom.

His brother Samuel Boateng has also been on the small screen, appearing on the 2016 series of The Apprentice – making it all the way to week seven before being fired.

Love Island continues on ITV2 on Tuesday night at 9pm.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island’s Sophie Piper and Mike Boateng clash is a game-changer: We should celebrate Rochelle Humes’ sister for years to come





