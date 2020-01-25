which-chinese-new-year-zodiac-are-you?-discover-your-animal-based-on-the-year-you-were-born

Happy Chinese New Year – or xīn nián kuài lè if you wanted to show off.

As people all over celebrate Spring Festival today, 25 January, it officially becomes the Year of the Rat under the Chinese calendar.

The Chinese Zodiac is based on a 12-year cycle calculated according to the Chinese lunar calendar, with each year in a cycle related to an animal sign. Much like astrological star signs, the Chinese Zodiac animal has attributes and significance attached.

Want to know yours? We’ve got you covered…

Rat

Year of birth: 2020, 2008, 1996, 1984, 1972, 1960, 1948, 1936, 1924

Traits: People born under the Year of the Rat are thought to be quick-witted and resourceful. In Chinese culture, rats represent hard-workers and thriftiness.

Best matched with: Ox, Rabbit, Dragon

Least compatible with: Rooster, Horse

Ox

Year of birth: 2009, 1997, 1985, 1973, 1961, 1949, 1937, 1925

Traits: Those born in the Year of the Ox are said to be strong and determined, with typically conservative characteristics.

Best matched with: Rat, Monkey, Rooster

Least compatible with: Tiger, Horse, Goat

Tiger

Year of birth: 2010, 1998, 1986, 1974, 1962, 1950, 1938, 1926

Traits: If you’re born under the Year of the Tiger, you’re thought to be brave, confident and charming – but also stubborn and impetuous.

Best matched with: Dragon, Horse, Pig

Least compatible with: Ox, Tiger, Snake

Rabbit

Year of birth: 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, 1939, 1927

Traits: Those born on a Year of the Rabbit are thought to be elegant, quiet and patient.

Best matched with: Rat, Goat, Monkey, Dog, Pig

Least compatible with: Snake, Rooster

Dragon

Year of birth: 2012, 2000, 1988, 1976, 1964, 1952, 1940, 1928

Traits: Dragons are typically ambitious and intelligent, and those born under a Dragon year are thought to make great leaders. However, they can be a hot-headed and arrogant.

Best matched with: Rat, Tiger, Snake

Least compatible with: Ox, Goat, Dog

Snake

Year of birth: 2013, 2001, 1989, 1977, 1965, 1953, 1941, 1929, 1917

Traits: If you’re a born Snake, you’re thought to be enigmatic and intuitive. You can be quite withdrawn, but are said to be wise and deliberate.

Best matched with: Dragon, Rooster

Least compatible with: Tiger, Rabbit, Goat, Pig

Horse

Year of birth: 2014, 2002, 1990, 1978, 1966, 1954, 1942, 1930

Traits: People born under a Horse year are active, energetic and love to be in groups. A Horse can lack self-confidence though, so love to follow the crowd.

Best matched with: Tiger, Goat

Least compatible with: Rat, Horse, Rooster

Goat

Year of birth: 2015, 2003, 1991, 1979, 1967, 1955, 1943, 1931

Traits: Said to be gentle and shy with a strong sense of justice and kindness.

Best matched with: Rabbit, Horse, Pig

Least compatible with: Dragon, Snake, Dog

Monkey

Year of birth: 2018, 2016, 2004, 1992, 1980, 1968, 1956, 1944, 1932

Traits: Fast-learners, witty and magnetic, Monkeys also have the tendency to be mischievous and haughty.

Best matched with: Rabbit, Ox

Least compatible with: Tiger, Pig

Rooster

Year of birth: 2017, 2005, 1993, 1981, 1969, 1957, 1945, 1933

Traits: Observant, hard-working and talented, the rooster has a lot of self-confidence but can also become vain and boastful.

Best matched with: Ox, Snake

Least compatible with: Rat, Rabbit, Horse, Rooster

Dog

Year of birth: 2018, 2006, 1994, 1982, 1970, 1958, 1946, 1934

Traits: Dogs are loyal, honest and kind but they can be critical and lean into pessimism.

Best matched with: Rabbit

Least compatible with: Dragon, Goat, Rooster

Pig

Year of birth: 2019, 2007, 1995, 1983, 1971, 1959, 1947, 1935

Traits: Compassionate and generous, those born under the Year of the Pig tend to be independent and refuse help from others.

Best matched with: Goat, Tiger, Rabbit

Least compatible with: Monkey, Snake

