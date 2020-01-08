Which celebs have donated money to help fight the Australian bushfires – from Elton John to Chris Hemsworth

Australia has been enduring the worst bushfire season in its history, with the blazes leaving the country and its wildlife population devastated.

Reports earlier this week suggested an area the size of Croatia had been scorched by the deadly fires – while the number of wildlife feared to have died has soared to over one billion.

As rescue efforts continue, celebrities have pulled together to raise awareness and donations to support the country through the devastating ordeal – with Australian stars Kylie Minogue and Chris Hemsworth among them.

Which celebs have donated money to help fight the Australian bushfires?

Here are just some of the celebrities who have donated.

Kylie Minogue

Kylie – whose advert for Tourism Australia has been pulled in the wake of the heartbreaking fires – has donated $500,000 (AUD) – around £263,470 – to fire services.

Chris Hemsworth

The Thor actor donated $1million (£525,000) as he called upon others to support the cause.

‘Hey there guys, as you’re well aware the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation,’ the 36-year-old actor said in a video. ‘They continue to burn, there’s warmer weather on its way, we’re really still in the thick of it here, and there are plenty of challenging times ahead still to come.

‘So, what we need is your support and your donations.’

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has also joined the ranks of those donating, giving $1.5m (£1.1m) towards the cause, while posting a photo of Australian wildlife on her Instagram Stories and saying: ‘This breaks my heart.’

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has donated $3m (£2.2m) and has appealed to her Twitter followers to give what they can.

‘I’m making a donation and would love if you would consider doing the same if you can,’ she said on social media.

Sir Elton John

The singing legend pledged $1m (£763,000) towards the bushfires, making the announcement of his donation during a concert in Sydney.

This is a magnificent country that I’ve been coming to since 1971,’ he said.

‘I love it here so much. To see what is happening here breaks my heart and so we have to come together and we have to fight, and this is my bit towards it.’

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie is among the Australian stars who have donated, although it’s not been confirmed how much she gave.

‘Please, please if you haven’t already donated, please do and let’s give future generations the kind of childhood I was so lucky to have,’ she said.

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff said on Instagram she and husband Matthew Koma were deciding how much to donate as she said: ‘The fires in beautiful Australia are covering the entire country 14.7 million acres have burned.

‘That is an unfathomable number. Half a billion animals GONE. Burned alive. 💔💔 its a strange feeling of guilt to be enjoying my honeymoon in South Africa in a similar landscape where the animals are healthy and free and such devastating circumstances for others occurring at the same moment.’

P!nk

P!nk took to Twitter to confirm she had donated $500,000 (£381,000) to the fund, saying: ‘I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines.

‘My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Actress Nicole Kidman and husband Urban have also contributed to the cause, donating $500,000.

Celeste Barber

Australian comedian Celeste Barber has set up a Facebook fundraiser which has received more than one million donations in just a matter of days.

The 37-year-old, who is known for her parodies of celebrity Instagram posts, has raised an incredibly $45m (£34m) so far, and is looking to push that total even higher.

Lizzo

The Juice star donated an undisclosed sum of money while on tour in Australia – describing the fires as a ‘global crisis’.





