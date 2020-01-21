whether-swara-or-kangana,-i-see-character-in-them-on-screen:-ashwini-iyer-tiwari

Instagram

Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who is awaiting the release of her upcoming directorial ‘Panga’ starring the fierce, outspoken Kangana Ranaut, said, “When it comes to casting, I go by my gut feeling and their ability to perform. Whether it is Swara, Richa and Kangana, undoubtedly they are brilliant actresses.”

The comment from the director came in the wake of recent negativity against actress Swara Bhasker, whom she had directed in ‘Nil Battey Sannata’, who has been vocal in the ongoing anti-CAA protests in Delhi and Mumbai both. On the other hand, her ‘Panga’ actress Kangana, is also not someone who keeps mum on things happening around her or even affecting the country.

While working with upfront people like Kangana, directors might find themselves pilloried by fans, but Ashwini is definitely not one of those who is scared and casts people on the sheer basis of talent and what the script demands.

Ashwini Iyer’s opinion on politics

“As a film director I see the character in them on screen, and that is important for me to get rather than what their political opinions are,” she said in a recent interview.

“If, as a director I constantly have to think about how they are as an individuals off the screen, I won’t be able to create a character and extract a performance out of them on screen,” Ashwini added.

Of late, both Kangana and Ashwini have been engaged in promoting the sports drama which also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. She went on to state that everyone has got an opinion but that doesn’t mean that people can’t co-exist. “Two people from completely different political ideology can work together in a film if they believe in the story,” she explained.

Swara speaks against CAA

Swara, who is also a JNU alumus, has time and again went out to stand with the protesting students against the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

“People of the country have shown a lot of patience and have woken up late. The people should have risen to the occasion when Pehlu was lynched,” Bhaskar said joining protesters at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Meanwhile, Kangana is someone who has always found her at the forefront of controversy and has never been scared to raise a concern or an allegation. Her unfortunate episode with ‘Krrish 3’ co-star Hrithik Roshan is known to one and all.

Kangana on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Most recently, she commented on Deepika Padukone’s surprise JNU visit that it was her decision and she has been within “her democratic line.” But added, “If you ask me, if I was given the choice, I’d never go and stand behind the Tukde-Tukde Gang, because I don’t like them. I don’t think they are right.”