where’s-my-flying-car?

When the movie Blade Runner came out in 1982, it was heralded for its dizzying vision of a future filled with humanoid robots and flying cars.

There’s one big problem with this future: it’s now in the past.

The movie is set in a fictional November 2019. This means we’ve now gone beyond the date director Ridley Scott envisioned and, last I checked, I don’t have a flying car.

Flying cars are one of the most enduring tropes in science-fiction but our fascination with them goes way beyond just that.

Prototypes for the car/plane hybrid have been developed by inventors, engineers and aerospace companies dating back to the early 1900s.

Which begs the question: will we ever have a flying car in our driveway?

To answer that, we need to begin by looking back into the rich – and troubled – history of creating a car with wings.

It’s generally agreed that the first flying car was the Curtiss Autoplane.

Built by aviation engineer Glenn Curtiss in 1917, it was made from aluminium and had wings that spanned more than 40 feet with a propellor at the rear.

The Autoplane never actually flew through the air but instead hopped a few times during a public display and never progressed any further because of the outbreak of World War I.

Two decades later, inventor Waldo Waterman developed the Aerobile.

The car was powered by a 100 horsepower Studebaker engine with detachable wings but Waterman couldn’t fund his dreams of flying through the air in a car.

A similar fate met engineer and inventor Robert Fulton’s Airphibian in 1946.

More a plane for the road than a car for the sky, it had a 150-horsepower engine and could fly 120 miles per hour and drive 50 mph.

Its impressive abilities meant it was the first flying car to be certified by the Civil Aeronautics Administration.

But Fulton had financial problems and sold it to a company that never got the idea off the ground, in every sense of the phrase.

There have been more examples over the decades, including the ConvAirCar, the Avrocar and the Aerocar to name just a few.

Just Google ‘flying car’ yourself and you’ll see lots of ideas that never made it past the drawing board.

So why are they so difficult to get right?

‘In the past, people have tried to develop true flying cars,’ Professor Gary Page, professor of computational aerodynamics at Loughborough University, tells Metro.co.uk.

‘That is a car that can drive on the road, and at the push of a button extend its wings and take off, then land to drive to the final destination.

‘A major difficulty is that the crashworthiness of a car makes it very heavy and the large wings required are difficult to fit into car size restrictions.’

Although both planes and cars get us from A to B, there’s a fundamental conflict here in how they’re designed:

Planes need to be lightweight while cars need to be sturdy and safe on the road. What’s a good design for a plane isn’t a good design for a car – and vice versa.

This means that there has been a move away from bolting wings on a car or giving planes wheels.

‘The modern movement is towards “Urban Air Mobility” or “Air Taxis”,’ Prof Page tells Metro.co.uk.

‘This relies upon lightweight batteries and electric motors to allow vertical take-off and landing in cities, being essentially an electric helicopter.’

A number of companies are currently developing these kinds of flying cars and most refer to them as VTOLs, which stands for vertical take-off and landing.

Many of them, disappointingly, don’t work on roads.

But what they do is take off vertically, eradicating the need for a runway, provide short-range transport for anything from one to six passengers and do all of this without the energy consumption or noise of a helicopter.

We know what you’re thinking: is that really a flying car?

Well, it might not look like the one in The Jetsons, but after decades of trying and failing, this might be as close as we can get – at least for now.

This is the thinking behind Lilium, an aircraft company that’s testing a passenger VTOL aircraft with five seats and 36 engines spread across 12 flaps on four wings.

With that power, this flying car (the team prefer Lilium Jet or flying taxi) can reach speeds of more than 100km/h in the sky.

‘There are more than 200 different companies working on this area at various stages of development,’ Oliver Walker-Jones, head of communications at Lilium, tells us.

‘Most of these are just ideas on a piece of paper though – relatively few have made it to the point where they have developed aircraft flying in the air.’

‘We’re still at the prototype stage but that’s important in order to gain certification from the relevant bodies (EASA in Europe, FAA in the US) – which typically takes several years.’

Already well on its way, the Lilium team predict its VTOL will be ready by 2025 or earlier at several locations across the globe.

But what kind of role will the Lilium Jet fulfil?

‘We see a world where we own and operate the aircraft ourselves in a ride-sharing way,’ Walker-Jones says.

‘Meaning you would go on an app, order an aircraft and share it with other people.’

Although this dashes many of our dreams of owning our own flying cars, the ride-sharing model could have a big impact on how we all travel in the future.

‘Most people operating in this space are looking at journeys of 50km or shorter,’ Walker-Jones says.

Instead, the Lilium Jet can reach 300km in less than an hour.

‘There may well be a market for [shorter journeys] but we see a much bigger opportunity from connecting entire regions and cities to cities,’ Walker-Jones says.

Taking a Lilium Jet from Manhattan to JFK airport, the company says, would cost $70 (about £53) on a Lilium Jet.

That’s the same price as a taxi fare but in only six minutes flying time compared to an hour on the roads.

Although Lilium’s ambitions are bold, there are many other companies working on flying cars, taxis and VTOLs too.

Uber has been teasing plans with Uber Air being touted as ‘aerial ridesharing’.

The Uber Air flying taxi is said to be capable of reaching 150mph with a range of around 60 miles while carrying five passengers and one pilot at low altitude.

It’ll be like Uber Pool but probably a lot more expensive.

‘We will enable urban air mobility through a network of Skyports which act as hubs that open up access to neighbourhoods from every direction,’ an Uber Elevate (the division of Uber behind Uber Air) spokesperson tells us.

The company details that instead of the journey between San Francisco’s Marina to downtown San Jose (similar to the distance between Oxford and London) taking around two hours on the road, it would be possible in 15 minutes.

Uber Air plans on running test flights as early as this year with hopes to roll out the new air taxi service in some big US cities by 2023.

But that’s not all.

Aurora Flight Sciences, a subsidiary of the aerospace company Boeing, which is one of the partners helping Uber Air to get off the ground.

This company has already been testing its VTOL aircraft in the air, which is all-electric, has a range of 50 miles and works autonomously too so it doesn’t need to be piloted.

Although it’s still early days, reports suggest it hovered for a bit then landed, the results have been promising.

These are just a few of the dozens of companies already pursuing flying car or aerial taxi tech.

Airbus’s VTOL vehicles completed test flights last year, helicopter manufacturer Bell showed off a prototype at tech conferences and Volcopter and Ehang might be the companies to eventually provide Dubai with a whole air taxi fleet.

There are also other companies promising vehicles much more similar to our science-fiction vision of flying cars, like AeroMobil’s prototype car plane hybrid and Terrafugia’s Transition.

Although these vehicles may, in theory, be able to fly and drive on the road, they often require a runway to get off the ground.

This isn’t ideal if they’re ever going to become available to the public but the design of a plane and car hybrid that can handle vertical take-off and landing just doesn’t exist – at least not yet.

There are so many designs for this type of vehicle but few have made it past the prototype stage, let alone into the air.

But building this new kind of aircraft is just one hurdle with many more to follow.

One of the biggest questions is how more aircraft will affect the environment:

A study published in 2019 reported that aeroplanes are responsible for around 5% of global warming and this could triple by 2050.

Will flying cars not just make matters worse?

Well, it depends on the kind of flying cars we’re talking about. The majority of the VTOLs in development run off electricity.

But the environment isn’t the only concern.

It doesn’t take an aircraft engineer to see an obvious problem with loads of flying cars in the air: loads of flying cars in the air.

‘Flying cars would have to be regulated to some degree otherwise, there would be no end of mid-air collisions,’ says Andrew Morris, professor of human factors in transport safety at Loughborough University.

‘The consequences would potentially be much worse than crashes on the ground since debris would fall from the sky and would injure and kill people.’

In 2017, 1,793 people were killed on the roads in Britain, without anyone using their car to set off on a flight.

Although this sounds horrific, we can already begin to imagine ways to prevent these collisions or at least minimise the damage they’d cause.

‘It is possible to envisage specific “air-corridors” controlled by on-ground traffic controllers who would work in the same way as traditional air traffic controllers work,’ Morris tells us.

‘Regulation would, therefore, be very necessary, and it could be that the whole concept is limited to private professional operators.’

Although all flying car prototypes will be designed differently, certain parts of them are likely to be standardised.

‘We plan to have an aircraft that is certified to the same safety standards as commercial aircraft, so 100-1000 times safer than a helicopter, and six to seven times quieter than a helicopter,’ Walker-Jones says.

‘Safety is achievable thanks to the redundancy in the aircraft. Unlike in a helicopter, there are no single points of failure – rather every system has multiple backups.’

People on the ground aren’t just going to be impacted by potential, well, impacts. But also the noise of lots of flying taxis – especially in urban areas.

‘Noise pollution will need to be addressed,’ Jason Cunningham, Fujitsu’s CTO for transport operators, tells Metro.co.uk.

‘Imagine a busy London street, with both vehicle and pedestrian traffic then a further thousand drones buzzing above.

‘When developing these flying vehicles, it’s crucial that they’re quiet.

‘Vehicles taking off and landing outside of people’s homes, at any time of day or night, will need to be no noisier than an average car is today.’

Creating quiet vehicles is one of Uber Air’s key concerns.

‘These vehicles will make less noise than any other man-made thing in the sky except gliders and balloons,’ an Uber Air spokesperson tells us.

But how will an approval process and regulation even work for such a new kind of technology?

‘Regulations currently cover construction, certification and operation and would need large changes to be relevant,’ Prof Page tells us.

He uses the example of current air traffic control, which wouldn’t be suitable for mass air taxi operation and would need to be completely revised from the ground up.

Although that’s not impossible to conceive, it’ll take time.

‘Regulations are challenging as aviation regulation is very conservative and slow-moving,’ Prof Page says.

‘Aviation has a very good safety record and it will be difficult to demonstrate levels of safety equivalent to commercial air travel.’

Despite all of these challenges, a lot of time and money is being pumped into this kind of tech.

Obviously companies are hoping for eventual returns on that investment but tech investors are keen to point out the positive impact on the way we travel in the future and even the well-being of our planet.

‘At surface level, transport is reaching its capacity,’ Richard Parker, CEO and founder of aviation technology company Altitude Angel, tells Metro.co.uk.

‘That leaves us with two options; either we go down and tunnel or we look up and fly. The capacity for air travel is almost infinite.’

So what can we realistically expect in the next five to ten years? Will we be whizzing over cityscapes like Blade Runner’s Agent Deckard?

‘You will almost certainly not own a flying car,’ says Professor Gary Page.

‘But you will at some point, in some parts of the world, be able to use an app on your mobile phone that could summon one for you.’

Although this doesn’t sound like the vision of the future we’ve come to expect from science-fiction movies, it could answer a lot of issues.

Air taxis might prove to be more environmentally-friendly, ease some of the congestion we’re so used to on the roads and take the strain off infrastructure in certain areas.

But it remains to be seen whether these companies will fulfil their promises and make it through the technical, regulatory and safety barriers.

Until then, let’s marvel at the cars in our favourite science-fiction movies because the ones we might be getting in real-life haven’t even taken off yet.