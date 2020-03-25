where-you-can-buy-an-office-chair-online-in-australia

Whether you’re working from home or in an office, finding yourself the perfect office chair is essential. Sitting down and looking at a screen all day can cause serious back pain – if you aren’t using a supportive chair that is.Unsure of where to start looking for one? We’ve got you covered.This is a list of online retailers that can deliver an office chair straight to your front door. Plus, see which ones offer free shipping. 1. OfficeworksNo matter what kind of office supply you need – big or small – Officeworks can assist. Check out the huge range of office chairs available here.Free metro delivery on orders over $55Free 2-hour click and collect availableIf you find a lower-priced identical stocked item that’s in stock with a competitor (even if it’s on sale), Officeworks will beat it by 5%.Go to Officeworks website 2. eBayYou can find anything and everything at eBay. See all the different brands of office chairs available here, at the most competitive price points.It’s unlikely there will ever be no stock of somethingTrusted online marketplaceSign up to eBay Plus and score free shipping and returns on millions of itemsGo to eBay websiteView coupon codes for eBay 3. Amazon AUIf you’re hunting down the most supportive office chair at the best price, you need to check out the range available at Amazon.Sign up to Amazon Prime and get free shipping and returns on millions of itemsIt’s unlikely the sellers will ever run out of stock hereTrusted online marketplaceGo to Amazon AU websiteView coupon codes for Amazon AU 4. CatchCatch is all about providing you with the best daily deals money can buy. If you’re shopping around for a good office chair, we recommend checking here first.Sign up for Club Catch, which gives you free delivery choices for an annual subscription fee.Try out Club Catch free for 30 days.Express delivery options available.Go to Catch websiteView coupon codes for Catch 5. KoganIf you’re shopping around for discounted goods, you should check out what’s available at Kogan. You’ll be sure to find an affordable office chair here.What do they do best? Low prices!Responsive customer service teamFast deliveryGo to Kogan websiteView coupon codes for Kogan 6. ZanuiNo matter what kind of office chair you’re looking for, you’ll find something suited for you and your needs at Zanui.Free shipping is available for selected products to selected areasSign up to the newsletter and receive $25 off your first order over $199Afterpay and ZipPay is availableGo to Zanui websiteView coupon codes for Zanui 7. OzsaleIf you’re looking to save some cash, you need to check out Ozsale. It’s where you can find all the biggest brands, at a discounted price.Free delivery on eligible productsSubscribe to the newsletter and be the first to hear about new productsAfterpay and Humm is availableGo to Ozsale websiteView coupon codes for Ozsale Which of these retailers offer free delivery?Officeworks: Free metro delivery on orders over $55eBay: Sign up to eBay Plus and score free shipping on millions of itemsAmazon AU: Sign up to Amazon Prime and get free shipping on millions of itemsCatch: Sign up for Club Catch, which gives you free delivery choices for an annual subscription fee.Zanui: Free shipping is available for selected products to selected areasOzsale: Free delivery on eligible products

More from shopping

Where you can buy an office chair online in Australia

Top sites to buy a computer monitor

Where to buy cheap home schooling tech

Top sites to buy a clothes steam cleaner online

Best cleaning sprays in Australia

Image source: Getty