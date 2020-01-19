The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to walk away from royal life completely as it was announced they will drop their HRH titles.

Harry and Meghan will stop carrying out royal duties from the spring, following their decision earlier this month to step back as senior royals – and have also offered to repay the £2.4m of taxpayers money they spent on Frogmore Cottage.

But just where will the couple be living from now on?

Here’s what you need to know…

Where will Prince Harry and Meghan live after they give up their titles?

It’s likely that Harry and Meghan will spend much of their time living in North America following their step back from royal life.

Meghan went to Canada shortly after the announcement, after she, Harry and baby Archie spent six weeks there over Christmas, in the province of British Columbia.

It’s possible they may spend much of their time there, with the former actress having previously lived there for seven years – and having worked in Toronto while starring in US drama Suits.

When they are in the UK, however, it’s been reported that they will live at Frogmore Cottage – but will pay rent on it.

The couple made it clear that they wanted to keep Frogmore as their UK base ‘so that their family will always have a place to call home in the United Kingdom’ – and a source told Hello!: ‘The Queen has made it clear that Frogmore will continue to be the Sussexes’ home. They will repay the public expenditure on it and will pay for its upkeep. They will be paying a commercial rent on it.’

Following the news that the couple will relinquish their titles, the Queen said in a statement: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home. Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements.’

‘There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security. This new model will take effect in the Spring of 2020.’

What will Harry and Meghan be called after they give up their titles?

The couple will be known as Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Queen said in her statement: ‘Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. ‘Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.

‘I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.

‘I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family.’

