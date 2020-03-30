where-to-watch-tiger-king:-murder,-mayhem-and-madness-online-in-australia

Image credit: Netflix
Title
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness
Year released
2020
Genres
Documentaries, Crime Documentaries, Docuseries, US TV Shows, True Crime Documentaries
Classification
MA 15+
Strong Themes, Hunting Violence, Strong Coarse LanguageSynopsis
Lions. Tigers. Murder? Oh my. A jaw-dropping true tale of con artists, polygamy, rivalry and revenge.
Seasons
Limited Series
Tiger King is yet another Netflix original that has sent the world abuzz. The main character is big cat collector and self confessed redneck Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who you’ll better come to know as Joe Exotic. The docuseries itself follows his bitter feud with conservationist Carole Baskin, naturally the two are sworn enemies.So if you’re either intrigued or erred by the ownership of exotic animals, Tiger King dives right into it. Whether it’s breeding big cats, or dealing them to people who want to own them as a sign of power, it’s all there. Oh and there’s some murder tied into it. It sounds like something straight out of Hollywood, but in fact is all a true story.