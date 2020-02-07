where-to-watch-the-six-nations-in-london

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Finding a decent spot to watch the match from can be trying – it’s often a nightmare field of flat beer, dodgy TVs and football fans demanding the channel is switched, which really is crossing the line.

Still, there’s no better way to enjoy the Six Nations than by finding a new favourite local. England fans will be in fine voice this weekend the opening loss against France, with Eddie Jones’ side taking on Scotland at 4.45pm on Saturday afternoon.

England will be looking to put the disappointment of the underwhelming first performance behind them, with five fresh players coming into the fold.

Whether you’re hoping to find like-minded supporters or just want the largest screen imaginable, we’ve rounded-up our favourite spots to watch all the matches below.

The Cabbage Patch

Best for England fans

You’re as close as possible to the match without actually being in the stadium at the Cabbage Patch, which calls itself “the most famous rugby pub in the world”. It offers fairly traditional fare, but rugby fans flock in their droves and the atmosphere is hard to top; you’ll find plenty of high spirits and match chats. Beware that, as it’s so close to the stadium, it often empties out during the games themselves as punters go to see things in the flesh. Still, for pre-or-post pints, it can’t be topped.

67 London Road, Twickenham, TW1 3SZ, cabbagepatch.co.uk

Famous Three Kings

Best for Wales fans

Better looking than the usual sports bars, the Famous Three Kings boasts 16 screens and, though they’re known for favouring the Welsh, they’ll be screening every match of the tournament. ‘Front row’ seats can be booked in advance, for fans wanting to get as close as possible to the action. The pub also offer good pizzas and solid pub grub – perfect if you need something to soak up the match day pints.

171 North End Rd, Fulham, W14 9NL, f3k-london.co.uk

Homeboy

Best for Ireland fans

This fantastic Irish bar from duo Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith has some of the best Guinness in the city, and an exceptional cocktail menu to boot. As you’d expect, it’s popular with Irish fans on match days and the atmosphere is always a friendly one. The brunch menu runs from midday until 4pm on weekends too, so you can enjoy a full Irish while you’re watching the action. We love it.

108 Essex Rd, Islington, N1 8LX, homeboybar.com

The Faltering Fullback

Also great for Ireland fans

No prizes for guessing where this pub’s allegiance lies, once you wander into it’s couldn’t-be-more-Irish decor. The Fullback has plenty of decent ales on tap, a surprising amount of space given how cosy it all feels, and a menu offering up Thai food for those who fancy it. And, with the likes of guitars, scarves, accordions and aeroplanes hanging from the ceiling, you can always play eye-spy if the match is proving to be especially uneventful.

19 Perth Rd, Stoud Green, N4 3HB, falteringfullback.com

The Orange Tree

Best for Scotland fans

Scottish pubs are few and far between in the capital, so your best bet is to find an area where you’re likely to bump into like-minded fans. The Orange Tree has two drop down screens inside, and a 65″ screen for those who fancy braving the outside patio terrace. They’re big on food here, too, so make a day of it and eat. If you haven’t been, be sure to see what’s on at the Orange Tree Theatre next door, too.

45 Kew Rd, Richmond, TW9 2NQ, orangetreerichmond.co.uk

Bar Italia

Best for Italy fans

Another Soho favourite, this 24-hour cafe has long been a thriving hub, but it really packs out when Italy have a sporting fixture. The place may be a little too small to really watch the entire game, unless there are just a couple of you, but it’s the go-to if you’re wheeling around Soho and want to check in on the score. They do a bracing coffee too, so it’s always worth a visit between pubs whether you’re paying any attention to the match or not.

22 Frith St, Soho, W1D 4RF, baritaliasoho.co.uk

Those following the French squad will struggle to find a French pub in London showing the games, but once the match is over, head to The French House to celebrate (or not), which is one of Soho’s best pubs.

Crown & Shuttle

Six screens will have every drop, tackle, scrum, maul and try in vivid detail as they show every single Six Nations match, with their food truck on hand to keep energy levels up. Naturally, there’s plenty of craft beer kicking around in this east London hangout.

226 Shoreditch High St, E1 6PJ, crownandshuttle.com

Dinerama

Street Feast venue Dinerama is hosting screenings outside this year, welcoming guests to gather under the heaters, enjoy some of the best street food in the city and watch all the games. There’s plenty of space, which makes it a good option for groups. Also make sure to check out Street Feast’s other venue Giant Robot in Canary Wharf, which is also showing the action.

19 Great Eastern St, Hackney, EC2A 3EJ, streetfeast.com

The Hemingford Arms

Do not be deceived by its mammoth ivory exterior; this watering hole takes its rugby as seriously as its style. The Islington-based pub will be showing every single match on its big screen, and it even offers the obligatory Thai curry which comes with a rugby day out.

158 Hemingford Road, Islington, N1 1DF, hemingfordarms.com

The Ship, Wandsworth

Perched on the Thames, this rugby favourite draws in big crowds on game day. Luckily for those wanting a breather from the anger and despair, the Ship has an outdoor area with some more tranquil riverside views.

41 Jews Row, Wandsworth, London, SW18 1TB, theship.co.uk

Greenwood

Victoria sports bar Greenwood is going all out for the Six Nations this year. As well as showing on their big screens downstairs, the bar is also hosting a luxurious ‘Best Seat in the House’ feature for select games. VIPs will be joined for former international rugby players and have their own Guinness pump to pour pints from during the game. It’s one of the best places in the city to catch the action.

Greenwood, 170 Victoria Street, SW1E 5LB, greenwoodlondon.com

The Bedford

The recently reopened Bedford pub is another lovely spot to swing by. All the matches will be show on the Balham venue’s 12 foot projector screens. If you’re in a group, they’ve private rooms for hire too.

77 Bedford Hill, London, SW12 9HD, thebedford.com

Guinness Flat Iron Square

Guinness has launched a pop-up village at Flat Iron Square in London Bridge, hosting a series of events and screenings throughout the tournament. It’s always one of the busiest spots with one of the best atmospheres you’ll find in central London.

64 Southwark Street, SE1 1RU, flatironsquare.co.uk

The Alma

(Amy Murrell)

Named after the bloody battle which kicked off the Crimean War, few places display the hostile rivalries of the Six nations better than The Alma. This Young’s pub is home to one of the best matchday atmospheres west London pubs have to offer.

499 Old York Road, Wandsworth, SW18 1TF, almawandsworth.com