where-to-watch-the-outsider-online-in-australia

Image credit: Netflix

Title

The Outsider

Year released

2018

Genres

Dramas, Crime Movies, Crime Dramas, Thriller Movies, Dark Movies, Crime Thrillers, Gangster Movies

Classification

MA 15+

Strong Themes, Strong Violence, Strong Blood and Gore

A brotherhood unlike any other, formed in a foreign land. He’ll abide by a sworn oath, and a treacherous path awaits.

Runtime

120.97mins

Cast and crew

Jared Leto

Tadanobu Asano

Kippei Shiina

Shioli Kutsuna

Emile Hirsch

Raymond Nicholson

Rory Cochrane

Nao Omori

Min Tanaka

