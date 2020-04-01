where-to-watch-teen-wolf-online-in-australia

Image credit: Stan

Teen Wolf

Year released

2011

Genres

Action, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Romance, Young Adult

Classification

MA 15+

Strong supernatural themes, Horror violenceSynopsis

Scott was just a regular guy until he got bitten by a werewolf, and his life changed forever. Now he struggles to understand who he is and what he might become, while dealing with new ‘abilities’. Will the bite end up being a gift, or a curse?

Seasons

Season 1 (2011)

Season 2 (2012)

Season 3 (2013)

Season 4 (2014)

Season 5 (2015)

Season 6 (2016)

Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 (2014)

Cast and crew

Colton Haynes

Tyler Hoechlin

Tyler Posey

Crystal Reed

Dylan O’Brien

Holland Roden

Tyler Posey is perfectly cast in this delicious supernatural series that mixes horror thrills with teen melodrama and healthy doses of humour. Teen Wolf is entertaining, action-packed, smartly written and fast-paced.The show makes for a fun binge, raising the stakes with each season and managing to break new ground in an over-saturated genre. Additionally, the cast has amazing chemistry, which only makes the characters feel that much more realistic, as supernatural as they may be.