where-to-watch-teen-wolf-online-in-australia

Image credit: Stan
Title
Teen Wolf
Year released
2011
Genres
Action, Drama, Fantasy, Horror, Romance, Young Adult
Classification
MA 15+
Strong supernatural themes, Horror violenceSynopsis
Scott was just a regular guy until he got bitten by a werewolf, and his life changed forever. Now he struggles to understand who he is and what he might become, while dealing with new ‘abilities’. Will the bite end up being a gift, or a curse?
Seasons
Season 1 (2011)
Season 2 (2012)
Season 3 (2013)
Season 4 (2014)
Season 5 (2015)
Season 6 (2016)
Pt. 1 and Pt. 2 (2014)
Cast and crew
Colton Haynes
Tyler Hoechlin
Tyler Posey
Crystal Reed
Dylan O’Brien
Holland Roden
Tyler Posey is perfectly cast in this delicious supernatural series that mixes horror thrills with teen melodrama and healthy doses of humour. Teen Wolf is entertaining, action-packed, smartly written and fast-paced.The show makes for a fun binge, raising the stakes with each season and managing to break new ground in an over-saturated genre. Additionally, the cast has amazing chemistry, which only makes the characters feel that much more realistic, as supernatural as they may be.