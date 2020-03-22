where-to-watch-pandemic:-how-to-prevent-an-outbreak-in-australia

Image credit: Netflix
Title
Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak
Year released
2020
Genres
TV Shows, Science & Nature Docs, Social & Cultural Docs, Documentaries, Docuseries, Science & Nature TV, US TV Shows
Classification
M
Coarse Language, Mature ThemesSynopsis
Lethal. Ever mutating. A worldwide flu is coming, and armies of tireless doctors and scientists are our best defense.
Seasons
Season 1
Pandemic is a timely and well-crafted docuseries about the brave men and women who fight the spread of viruses, often in highly contagious environments. The show does an excellent job at explaining how viruses jump from animals to humans, how we fight them, and what protocols go into place once a pandemic is declared.Moving and inspirational, Pandemic provides valuable information that can help viewers better understand why adhering to basic hygiene practices can make the difference between keeping viruses contained and kicking off a global crisis. All in all, it’s a must-see for everyone.