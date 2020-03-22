where-to-watch-pandemic:-how-to-prevent-an-outbreak-in-australia

Image credit: Netflix

Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak

2020

TV Shows, Science & Nature Docs, Social & Cultural Docs, Documentaries, Docuseries, Science & Nature TV, US TV Shows

M

Coarse Language, Mature ThemesSynopsis

Lethal. Ever mutating. A worldwide flu is coming, and armies of tireless doctors and scientists are our best defense.

Season 1

Pandemic is a timely and well-crafted docuseries about the brave men and women who fight the spread of viruses, often in highly contagious environments. The show does an excellent job at explaining how viruses jump from animals to humans, how we fight them, and what protocols go into place once a pandemic is declared.Moving and inspirational, Pandemic provides valuable information that can help viewers better understand why adhering to basic hygiene practices can make the difference between keeping viruses contained and kicking off a global crisis. All in all, it’s a must-see for everyone.