where-to-watch-green-book-online-in-australia

Image credit: Amazon

Title

Green Book

Year released

2018

Genres

Comedy

Synopsis

A film inspired by a true friendship that transcended race, class, and the 1962 Mason-Dixon line. When Tony Lip, an Italian-American, is hired to drive Dr. Donald Shirley, a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans.

Runtime

129.00mins

Cast and crew

Peter Farrelly

Viggo Mortensen

Mahershala Ali

Linda Cardellini

Looking for a feel-good title to help you relax after a long week? You can't go wrong with Green Book. This feel-good movie, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, has perfect comedic timing and mesmerising performances from Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali.Green Book is inspired by true events – more exactly, the tour of the Deep South by African American pianist Don Shirley and bouncer Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga in the 60s. The two make an unlikely couple, but grow closer as the days go by. At the end of the day, Green Book is a story of resilience and friendship. A definite crowd-pleaser.