How likely would you be to recommend finder to a friend or colleague?

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

Very Unlikely

Extremely Likely

Required

Required

Required

Optional, only if you want us to follow up with you.

By submitting your email, you agree to the finder.com.au Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Thank you for your feedback.

Our goal is to create the best possible product, and your thoughts, ideas and suggestions play a major role in helping us identify opportunities to improve.